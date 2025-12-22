IIT Madras & Australian researchers develop precision nanoinjection platform for breast cancer drug delivery

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), Monash University and Deakin University, Australia, have developed a cutting-edge nanoinjection drug delivery platform that has the potential to make breast cancer treatment safer and more effective.

The approach creates a precise and sustained therapeutic system that minimises damage to healthy cells by combining nanoarchaeosome-based drug encapsulation with silicon nanotube (SiNT)-based intracellular delivery.

Breast cancer remains one of the leading causes of mortality among women worldwide. Conventional treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation often harm non-cancerous tissues due to systemic drug exposure.

To overcome these limitations, the researchers from India and Australia devised a nanoinjection system that delivers the anticancer drug doxorubicin directly into cancer cells using thermally stable nanoarchaeosomes (NAs) loaded into vertically aligned SiNTs etched onto a silicon wafer.

This integrated approach enhances the therapeutic efficacy of the drug while maintaining excellent biocompatibility.

Experimental results showed that the NAD-SiNTs (Nanoarchaeosome-Doxorubicin–Silicon Nanotubes) induced strong cytotoxicity against MCF-7 breast cancer cells, while sparing healthy fibroblasts.

The NAD-SiNTs triggered cell-cycle arrest and necrosis in cancer cells and significantly reduced angiogenesis, the process through which tumours develop new blood vessels, by downregulating key pro-angiogenic factors.

The platform demonstrated 23 times lower inhibitory concentration (IC50) than free doxorubicin, suggesting higher potency at much lower doses, which can directly translate into lower treatment costs and fewer side effects.

“This research could have transformative implications for healthcare delivery in low- and middle-income countries like India, where access to advanced cancer therapies remains limited by cost. By enabling targeted delivery of smaller doses with higher efficacy, the system can potentially lower the overall expense of cancer treatment and improve patients’ quality of life. The platform also aligns with national goals for affordable healthcare innovation and could eventually be adapted for use in treating other forms of cancer,” Swathi Sudhakar, Assistant Professor and Faculty Advisor for Clinical Engineering, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, said.

The research paper was co-authored by Kaviya Vijayalakshmi Babunagappan, Subastri Ariraman, Jann Harberts, Vimalraj Selvaraj, Mukilarasi Bedatham, Narendran Sekar, Nicolas H Voelcker, Roey Elnathan and Swathi Sudhakar

The interdisciplinary team includes Dr. Jann Harberts and Prof. Nicolas H. Voelcker from Monash University, Dr. Roey Elnathan from Deakin University, and collaborators from the Melbourne Centre for Nanofabrication. The research was supported by the IIT Madras–Deakin Joint Research Initiative, the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, and the Australian Research Council (ARC).

The findings were published in Advanced Materials Interfaces, a peer-reviewed journal publishing research on the design, development, and application of functional materials and surfaces for advanced technologies.