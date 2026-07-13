India has a huge drug dependency problem

The problem starts at a fundamental level. India is hugely dependent on China for the items that go into the making of a drug. Let’s start with APIs or active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are central, biologically active components in a medication directly responsible for treating or preventing a disease. Examples would be paracetamol or ibuprofen, which have the intended therapeutic effect to reduce pain or inflammation. For decades, Indian pharma has gloried in its global success as the supplier of inexpensive generics, masking its heavy dependence on imported raw materials. Economies of scale in China allowed India to import the entire vertical of raw materials required for the production of generic medicines at low cost, a dependence that gradually decimated its own manufacturing capacity.

Manufacturing a finished drug is a vertical integration of key starting materials (KSMs), intermediates and APIs. China’s grip is tightest at the bottom of this pyramid—on KSMs and intermediates—where high environmental costs and low margins had driven Western producers out of the market, says Drug Patent Watch in its 2026 report on the global API market.