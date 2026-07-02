India hobbled by industry’s failure to fund R&D

However, when he cites the shadow of colonial deindustrialisation and the uncertainties of democracies and its competing pulls as other reasons for the country’s laggardly performance, Nageswaran is stretching the case too far. If these are tenable reasons, how do we explain the ability of countries such as Vietnam, Iran and Rwanda, which have gone through horrific wars and genocide, to do better? Vietnam fought a savage war of independence against colonial France and then faced a more brutal conflict with the world’s superpower, the US, for another 20 years. Democracies in other countries have been more turbulent and ravaged by conflict than India’s has been since Independence.

In this case, does stability kill the need to be competitive? Christophe Jaffrelot, a globally recognised French political scientist and sociologist who has specialised in the study of South Asia, India in particular, offers a more plausible reason for the poor performance of the country. India’s entrepreneurs, he says, were largely drawn from the “merchant castes who did not necessarily have an industrial culture, nor the taste for risk that was supposed to go with it”. It is natural for this class of entrepreneurs to stay focused on immediate returns and rapid growth especially when the cost of capital is high. Indian companies have by and large preferred not to invest in R&D because of the long time frame and uncertain outcomes. R&D is a hard grind, a painstaking step by step process that calls for commitment to long-term goals as companies in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, among others, have demonstrated. On the whole, we lack that culture and grit.