India must balance AI innovation with environmental integrity

But AI is a transformative tool for environmental sustainability that simultaneously carries a heavy ecological burden. The development and operation of large AI models need huge AI centres, but the development and operation of AI centres are linked with different environmental issues. As India races to reach 8GW of data centre capacity by 2030, the physical extension of these facilities generates substantial ecological pressure. Big AI centres necessitate devoted, high-voltage transmission lines (often 50-100 miles long) and high-speed road access. These “linear intrusions” are a primary cause of forest fragmentation in India, splitting big, integral habitats into thousands of small, vulnerable patches.

Electricity and water guzzlers

One major concern is AI’s carbon footprint. The rising energy consumption from data centres directly raises carbon dioxide emissions due to the burning of fossil fuels. Local electricity grids may be severely strained by the quick and erratic power demands of AI computation, which may occasionally force the usage of less sustainable backup power sources like diesel generators. Data centres are among the IT industry’s biggest energy consumers, and their quick growth will increase demand for electricity. Therefore, switching data centres from coal-heavy grids to renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and hydropower is essential. The requirement for enormous processing capacity, which puts a burden on renewable energy sources and results in considerable greenhouse gas emissions during training and operation, exacerbates these risks. Increased greenhouse gas emissions are a result of AI’s increasing computational demands in a number of ways. Large amounts of electricity are needed for the training and operation of generative AI systems, such as large language models (LLMs). AI data centres are expected to consume nearly 5 per cent of India’s total electricity by 2030, and electricity demand from data centres is projected to increase nearly fivefold by 2030.

Projections from the India-AI Impact Summit 2026 indicate that data centre water consumption in India could reach 358 billion litres annually by 2030, up from roughly 150 billion in 2025. Large volumes of water are needed for AI infrastructure, mostly to cool the high-performance processing devices. Large amounts of fresh water are frequently needed for the extensive cooling systems used in data centres. Cooling towers often evaporate this water, which causes depletion from nearby supplies. Data centres in India are projected to consume 150.3 billion litres of water in 2025, rising to 358 billion litres by 2030. Particularly in water-stressed or drought-prone locations, like Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram, the concentration of data centres might put local water security at risk by taxing municipal supplies.

E-waste and biodiversity loss issues

India is currently third largest producer of e-waste in the world. AI hardware, particularly high-performance GPUs, typically becomes obsolete within 2-3 years. The surging market of AI in India makes the situation worse in the near future. India currently lacks advanced recycling infrastructure to handle the toxic materials and rare minerals found in these specialised chips. Older hardware quickly becomes obsolete due to the swift speed of AI advancement. AI chips and servers that are thrown away add to the growing issue of e-waste, which frequently contains dangerous materials like lead and mercury that, if improperly processed, can contaminate soil and water. The extraction of raw materials and rare-earth elements, which are frequently acquired through environmentally damaging mining activities, is essential to the hardware for AI.