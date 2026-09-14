Is all fair and legal in the AI world?

Supporting OpenAI’s argument that training its models on troves of writings found on the internet is protected by the “fair use” doctrine, DOJ said, “the creative possibilities and public benefits” of training LLMs on such content “far outweigh any competitive harm.” In fact, siding with the argument of the publishers would stifle “creative and scientific progress while hindering American prosperity and economic mobility.” The statement also emphasised, repeatedly, the link between the growth of AI models and national security interests. “The entire reason that AI models are rapidly reshaping the economy and national security is that they help people, including those working in creative fields, make things and get things done.”

This is the latest attempt by Trump to shield the AI industry from any legal and policy impediments to its unfettered rise. The US President has in the past issued several executive orders such as the National Policy Framework for AI, which thwarts state-level regulation of AI. All of this is to ensure that the US “retains global leadership in AI”. Will the courts be influenced by such arguments?