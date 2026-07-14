New study reveals how the Indian plate built the ‘Roof of the World’

Geoscientists at the University of Glasgow have helped reveal new evidence about the formation of one of the highest mountain ranges on Earth — the Tibetan Plateau.

A study by an international team of Chinese and UK geoscientists shows that the unique topography at the summit of the Plateau is shaped by processes going on deep in the Earth.

These features clearly indicate how far the Indian continental plate, to the south, has been pushed beneath the Asian plate, to the north, highlighting the fascinating connection between Earth’s interior and its surface features.

Using geochronological analyses pioneered at University of Glasgow and the Scottish Universities Environmental Research Centre, the study team determined that the western and central parts of the Tibetan Plateau have very distinct geological histories, reflected in their topography.

“The findings published in Nature Geoscience reveal a distinct east-west difference in the Plateau’s exhumation history — the way rocks appear at the surface through plate movements and erosion. The research offers direct evidence linking the differential exhumation across the plateau directly to the movement of the Indian plate beneath the Asian plate,” a statement by the university noted.

The Tibetan Plateau is the highest and largest upland area on Earth, average elevations exceed 4,500 m. It acts as a major driver of the global climate and it is the source of Asia’s ten largest rivers, providing water to billions of people.

Although the plateau appears like a massive monolith, there are geological and topographical differences both between the North and the South and, crucially, from West to East, which have never been investigated before.

With these questions in mind, researchers spent the summers of 2017 to 2019 conducting extensive geological surveys across Gerze in the central plateau and Rutog in the west, collecting a large suite of representative samples which were shipped to the University of Glasgow.

In a three-year collaborative research project, PhD students from Nanjing University, China, used the low-temperature thermochronology techniques developed by researchers at University of Glasgow and SUERC to determine the regional exhumation history and thus reconstruct past topography and relief.

By combining the age data with geological information collected in the field and geophysical observations, the team discovered that the uplift of the central and western parts of the plateau was radically different between 45 and 20 million years ago. This coincides with the time that the Indian plate is known to have moved under the Asian plate in the west but has not yet reached the central plateau.

Cristina Persano, School of Geographical and Earth Sciences, University of Glasgow, said: “The landscape, its topography, and geological records are the only way we can investigate and understand what happens under our feet. This knowledge is of fundamental importance if we want to understand geological hazards, such as earthquakes and volcanoes, and, if like Leonardo, we ‘wonder’ why nature looks like it does.”

Fin Stuart, Professor of Isotope Geosciences at SUERC, said “This is the first convincing evidence that the subduction of the Indian plate beneath the Asian tectonic plate drove the formation of the Tibetan plateau, and it explains the topographic differences between the eastern and western parts of Tibet. It has the potential to change our understanding of how mountain belts form, and it demonstrates the power of the new analytical techniques.”

The team’s paper, titled ‘West versus Central Tibet exhumation difference influence by Indian slab underthrusting’, is published in Nature Geoscience.