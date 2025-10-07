Nobel Prize 2025: US researchers win Physics award for work on quantum world — foundation of digital technology

Tunnelling was discovered in the 1920s by physicist George Gamow, who found that it is the reason why some heavy atomic nuclei tend to decay in a particular manner. When a small piece of atomic nucleus splits off, they move outside the barrier and breaks free, leaving behind a nucleus that has been transformed into another element. Without tunnelling, this type of nuclear decay could not occur.

To understand whether it is possible to investigate a type of tunnelling that involves more than one particle at a time, Clarke, Devoret and Martinis devised experiments at the University of California, Berkeley in 1984 and 1985. They built an electrical circuit with two superconductors, components that allow the flow of current without resistance below a certain critical temperature. They then separated the superconductors with a thin layer of material that did not conduct any current at all.

Next, they fed a weak current and measured the voltage, which was initially zero as the system was trapped in a state that it could not cross. However, the system showed its quantum character by escaping the zero-voltage state through tunnelling through the appearance of a voltage.

Further, the trio also showed that the system behaves in the manner predicted by quantum mechanics: The system is quantised, which means it only absorbs or emits specific amounts of energy. “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the way that century-old quantum mechanics continually offers new surprises. It is also enormously useful, as quantum mechanics is the foundation of all digital technology,” Olle Eriksson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, said in a statement. An example of quantum technology is computer microchips.