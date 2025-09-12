Science is no longer above suspicion

Today, attribution is more precise, yet the political selectivity remains. Agriculture in the Global South continues to face disproportionate scrutiny, while industrial supply chains in wealthy economies largely avoid the same glare.

Agrochemical and seed companies deploy strategies that echo the tobacco industry — funding favourable research, undermining independent studies and manufacturing doubt to delay regulation. Pesticide firms ghost-write papers, weaken rules through lobbying and political donations and re-license harmful chemicals, while seed corporations patent genetically modified and hybrid varieties that restrict farmers’ ability to save seeds.

Both sectors shape policy through trade agreements, the revolving door with regulators and aggressive intellectual property enforcement. While branding themselves as champions of innovation and food security, they marginalise traditional practices, biodiversity and indigenous knowledge, discrediting critics to protect their dominance and profits.

At the COP climate conferences, the dynamic is even starker. In the past five years, the process has shifted from negotiation to implementation of agendas forged in elite forums such as the World Economic Forum. These agendas often hinge on expensive technologies and finance controlled by developed nations — shifting the climate burden southward. Meanwhile, discussions have narrowed to carbon emissions, ignoring intertwined crises like plastic pollution, biodiversity loss and chemical contamination.

The Net Zero mantra has become climate policy’s magic phrase. In theory, it balances emissions with removals; in practice, it often means “burn now, offset later”. This keeps current profit structures intact while delaying systemic change. Critics argue this isn’t science challenging power — it’s science speaking the language power wants to hear.