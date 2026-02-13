Scientists capture clearest evidence yet of star collapsing into black hole

Scientists have captured what they describe as the clearest view yet of a star collapsing directly into a black hole without first exploding as a supernova.

The star, located in the Andromeda galaxy around 2.5 million light years from Earth, gradually brightened in infrared light over three years before fading dramatically and disappearing, leaving behind a shell of dust. Although a National Aeronautics and Space Administration telescope recorded the phenomenon in 2014, it took years for researchers to identify what had occurred.

A team led by Kishalay De, an astronomy professor at Columbia University, now says the observations show a star undergoing “direct collapse”, turning into a black hole without first exploding. The findings were published in the journal Science on February 12, 2026.