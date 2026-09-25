Species of our making: The speed of AI development raises serious concerns on consciousness and whether machines can ever gain it

After 75 years of Turing’s essay, AI has evolved to be the new dna, fundamentally changing the machines scripted and coded by humans. Its advancement and adaptation is so fast that now there is serious concern over whether it would not just threaten human existence but also go out of control of its creator. In other words, AI could become conscious, just like humans. This triggers the next debate: what is “consciousness” and can machines ever gain it? AI is a technological development through which humans, for the first time, outsource their own intelligence and long-gained consciousness, without knowing the consequences. For millions of years, modern humans, Homo sapiens, were non-linguistic and non-symbolic despite having the anatomy they needed. But at a certain point in evolution, they developed language and started to script a world of own. This is broadly accepted as the birth of human consciousness. Now, humans are enabling the same evolution in machines.