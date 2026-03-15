Super-efficient air conditioners could cut India’s cooling energy use by 60%, experts say

A new generation of super-efficient air conditioners could reduce energy use by up to 60 per cent and help India cope with rapidly rising temperatures and surging demand for cooling, according to industry experts.

The proposal emerged at a summit in Mumbai organised by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and CEPT University, where manufacturers, researchers and policymakers discussed how the country could meet growing cooling needs without placing excessive pressure on electricity systems.

India has been experiencing intense early-season heat. Mumbai recently recorded temperatures of 38.7°C, nearly six degrees above the March average. Experts say such extremes are becoming more frequent as climate change drives rising temperatures and humidity.

Industry estimates suggest around 60 per cent of Indian districts, representing 76 per cent of the population, are now at very high risk from extreme heat.

Participants at the summit said new “humidity-optimised” air conditioners could transform cooling efficiency. Unlike conventional units designed mainly to lower temperature, the new systems are built to manage humidity more effectively, reducing the need for users to overcool rooms.

According to RMI, many existing air conditioners consume more than 30 per cent additional energy in real-world conditions because people lower thermostat settings to compensate for discomfort caused by humidity. This extra consumption is not currently reflected in standard performance ratings.

Field tests conducted over nine months in Maharashtra’s Palava City found that humidity-focused designs could significantly improve efficiency while maintaining comfort.

The shift is becoming increasingly urgent as demand for cooling surges. The Indian air-conditioning market, valued at about $6.15 billion in 2025, is projected to grow rapidly in the coming decade.

By 2050, India could operate more than one billion room air conditioners, potentially increasing cooling-related electricity demand ninefold compared with 2022.

Akshima Ghate, managing director of RMI, said the country must avoid becoming locked into inefficient cooling systems.

“By accelerating the adoption of super-efficient, humidity-optimised air conditioners, we can deliver comfort for millions while safeguarding our energy future,” she said.

Industry leaders said stronger efficiency standards, updated testing protocols and collaboration between manufacturers, policymakers and consumers will be key to driving the transition.