The autonomous classroom: Is Indian higher education ready for agentic AI?

Something is shifting in artificial intelligence (AI). For the past two years, the big story in education was generative AI. Tools that answer questions. Tools that draft essays, summarise notes, explain concepts. Universities debated plagiarism. Accreditation bodies issued advisories. Faculty worried about shortcuts. Those were early tremors.

The larger disruption is still arriving. It is called agentic AI.

Agentic AI does not merely respond to a prompt. It plans, decides, acts, and adapts. A generative AI model answers your question. An agentic AI system takes your goal, breaks it into tasks, selects tools, executes steps, and iterates until the work is done. The difference is not incremental. It is categorical.

For Indian higher education, this raises a question that cannot be deferred. Are we ready for AI that does not wait to be asked?

From tool to agent

The simplest way to understand agentic AI is through what it can do that earlier tools cannot.

A conventional AI tool might generate a quiz from a textbook chapter. An agentic system would go further. It would identify learning gaps from student data. It would design a remedial module. It would schedule delivery, track completion, adjust pacing, and flag at-risk students. All of this without a single instruction from a faculty member after the initial setup.

Prototypes of such systems are already running in international universities. The underlying technology is advancing fast. The question is not whether agentic AI will reach Indian campuses. It is whether Indian institutions will shape its arrival or simply receive it.

The Indian context

Indian higher education is vast and uneven. It spans elite research universities and under-resourced colleges in small towns. It includes a large online and distance segment serving learners who work full-time, live far from cities, and study on mobile phones. It operates under frameworks designed for a different era. It faces a documented shortage of qualified faculty, especially in emerging disciplines.