The hidden cost of Chennai’s data centre boom: Can the city afford AI’s water and power hunger?

Data centres require large areas of land, substations, transmission infrastructure and transportation connectivity. Without careful planning they threaten to conflict with other urban goals such as housing, ecological restoration, and flood-resistant land use. So environmental planning is not just about allowing new facilities, but also about where they should be located, how they should be fueled, and what cumulative impacts they will have on nearby communities.

Job versus resource intensiveness

Supporters say data centres are critical for India’s digital future. Cloud computing is the engine for banking, e-commerce, digital governance, AI and telecommunications. In a global economy increasingly fuelled by AI, India will find it difficult to compete without domestic infrastructure. There is a bit of logic in this.

Data centres also stimulate investment in construction, electrical equipment, fibre networks and procurement of renewable energy. But critics highlight a disturbing fact. Hyperscale data centres use up a lot of land, electricity and water, but create relatively little long-term employment compared to manufacturing companies. The debate is already having an impact on policy. Concerns around resource consumption, environmental sustainability and very low job creation have led Tamil Nadu to revisit some aspects of its earlier data centre incentive scheme. Instead of broad-based subsidies, policy makers are looking increasingly at location-specific incentives that drive the integration of renewable energy. The shift is indicative of a broader realisation that digital infrastructure cannot be measured by investment announcements alone.

Can renewables fill the gap?

One answer could be clean electricity. Many multinational IT firms have pledged to power their operations with renewable energy. India is installing solar and wind capacity at a record pace, with Tamil Nadu still leading the way in renewable energy. Renewable energy can’t fix every problem by itself, though. Solar power generation varies over the course of the day, while AI workloads often need to run 24/7. Meeting growing demand will require battery storage, smarter grids, flexible demand management and more robust transmission infrastructure. Proper investments in grid resilience are needed to avoid rapidly growing AI clusters becoming more reliant on fossil-fuel backup generation during peak demand.

Building digital infrastructure without losing sight of sustainability

Chennai’s digital ambitions should not come at the expense of environmental resiliency. But that would require a different model of development. Future permits should require mandatory disclosure of electricity and water consumption, increased use of treated wastewater for cooling, higher procurement of renewable energy, transparent environmental reporting and cumulative impact assessments that look at clusters, not individual facilities.

Urban planners also need to ensure that data centres are integrated into broader climate adaptation strategies and not considered as isolated industrial projects. Most citizens do not know the environmental impacts of the digital economy. As India positions itself to be an AI powerhouse, Chennai gives a glimpse of a dilemma that many cities will soon face: how to build the infrastructure of tomorrow without exhausting the resources needed for survival. Ultimately, the city’s success will hinge not only on how many data centres it attracts, but whether it can power the AI revolution without exacerbating its vulnerabilities to water scarcity, energy stress or climate change.