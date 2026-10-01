The new open-source software revolution

The cost considerations that played a major role in the slow shift to open-source have now taken on new urgency over the question of data security and the imperative need for data sovereignty. Europe, which has been lax in its approach to data sovereignty, is moving fast to make up for lost time. In October last year, it set up the Digital Commons European Digital Infrastructure Consortium, better known as EDIC, with five founding members—France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Luxembourg—and seven others as observers to help develop open digital infrastructure and strengthen Europe’s digital sovereignty. The first challenges EDIC has set for itself is to build sovereign and interoperable open-source components as well as the pilot of a European Sovereign Tech Fund (EU-STF), developed in collaboration with Germany’s Sovereign Tech Agency.

And it is not just Europe that is forging this path. African nations, too, are adding to the momentum, helped to a large extent by the UN, which has been promoting global collaboration on open-source software to spur innovation and transparency. In June this year, at the UN’s annual Open Source Week, participants spoke of digital sovereignty as a paramount concern and endorsed open-source as the only way to build core digital infrastructure. Mistrust of US proprietary companies was a recurring theme at the meeting with country after country emphasising that American Big Tech could no longer be trusted to maintain the sanctity of sensitive data of other countries. The emphasis was on collaboration, not national silos, and ensuring interoperability and the ability to switch vendors without breaking essential services.

The most forceful presentation on digital sovereignty was made by Tanzanian Minister for Legal and Constitutional Affairs Angellah Jasmine Kairuki, who said Tanzania’s shift to open-source was a move from passive consumption of technology to active creators of technology. More than 90 per cent of Tanzania’s government systems now run on open-source technologies, all built around shared national infrastructure and open interfaces. This, she emphasised, is what digital sovereignty means in practice—“not isolation, but ownership; not dependence, but partnership on our terms”.

India is nowhere near achieving this feat, although one part of it, Kerala, was the first state to indicate a radical shift by emphasising the use of open-source software in its information technology policy of 2001. Later, it became the first state globally to widely deploy open-source software in its education system, when hundreds of thousands of school comput-ers operated on a customised Linux systems and used open-source educational software.

Implemented by the Marxist government of V S Achuthanandan in 2007, the far-sighted move has saved Kerala hundreds of crores in licensing fees. Revolutions start in unexpected corners of the world and continue in distant parts.