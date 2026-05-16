The question is not whether technology will expand, but whether the frameworks around labour, dignity, and protection will evolve alongside it: Aranya Sahay

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur (AKT): Humans in the Loop brings into focus the human labour behind automated systems. What first led you to this subject?

Aranya Sahay (AS): It was Karishma Mehrotra’s article (‘Human Touch’) that first led me to this subject. Almost instantly, I knew there was an incredible premise here. But in filmmaking, it is often said that a great premise is also a great curse. A film can stagnate at the level of just being a spotlight. The big challenge is to figure out a narrative for this premise. This was a journey of a year to crack the narrative.

While grappling with the idea, I realised that the job of data labelling mirrors the act of parents. The act of repeatedly tagging a chair and table, for instance, is very similar to the act of parenting. When our children are growing up, we teach them how to differentiate between colours and objects and then we force our morality onto our children.

When I realised that job is like parenting, the immediate question arose, “Could AI be seen as a child?” With this question, the narrative came to light.

AKT: The film engages with AI not as abstraction but as lived reality. How did you ground a technical concept in everyday human experience?

AS: Data labelling as a job works with very everyday realities. Their modules are centred on agriculture, autonomous cars and vehicles, crowd management.

I think basing it on the work that leads to machine learning kept it away from abstraction.

AKT: Would you describe the film as a critique of technological systems, or an attempt to make them more legible?

AS: I feel the film is an attempt at reclaiming technology (especially AI) from the hands of a few tech companies and placing it in the hands of the human collective.

AI, especially, is not just another technology. It is a tectonic shift in the way civilisation itself will be structured. Soon, it will dictate the direction of our economy and polity. Can we leave the direction that AI takes in the hands of just a few AI companies?

AKT: The invisibility of digital labour is central to the film. Why do you think these workers remain outside mainstream narratives?

AS: Partly because the systems they support are designed to appear seamless. Visibility disrupts that illusion. There is also a historical pattern where certain forms of labour, especially those that are repetitive, fragmented, or geographically distant are excluded from dominant narratives of progress.

In the case of digital labour, there is an additional layer: the work is often mediated through platforms that abstract the worker entirely. What remains visible is the output, not the process, and certainly not the person.

AKT: Did your research reveal anything that changed your own understanding of automation and so-called “smart” systems?

AS: What changed for me was the extent to which these systems are contingent rather than autonomous. They rely on constant human intervention — correction, labeling, moderation. The idea of intelligence here is not singular; it is distributed across many invisible actors.

Before working on this film, I used to think that algorithms learn on their own. I think this is certainly still a dominant understanding of AI.

Another realisation is about accountability as well. If these systems are collective in their making, their consequences are also shared, why isn’t their ownership collective?

AKT: In the context of countries like India, how do you see the relationship between technological growth and labour precarity evolving?

AS: There is a paradox. Technological growth is often framed as a pathway to opportunity, and in many ways it is. But it also reorganises labour into more fragmented and less secure forms.

In countries like India, where informal labour structures already exist, digital systems can both absorb and intensify precarity. The question is not whether technology will expand, but whether the frameworks around labour, dignity, and protection will evolve alongside it.

AKT: What kind of research and fieldwork went into building the world of the film?

AS: The research for the film was formal, observational, and deeply anecdotal. Having previously researched for other filmmakers, and coming from a Social Sciences background, I’ve always found research to be one of the most rewarding parts of the process, second only, perhaps, to editing.

I usually begin with understanding the nuts and bolts, the formal structures. How many tribes are there? What does the economic and political landscape look like? At this stage, conversations with academics, journalists, and policymakers become especially valuable.

From there, I move into the anecdotal. I’ve found that speaking to artists often reveals what more formal research cannot. I had the privilege of getting to know Biju Toppo, an ethnographic filmmaker, early on in this journey. Through him, I was introduced to a number of artists whose perspectives became integral to my understanding.

One of the most meaningful parts of the research for Humans in the Loop was engaging with a dozen Adivasi women. Their intrinsic understanding of indigenous philosophy became foundational to the film.

Alongside this, conversations with data labelers and AI practitioners were central grounding the film in the lived realities of those working within these systems.

AKT: The film has a restrained visual language. What guided your aesthetic choices?

AS: As a filmmaker, the most important factor that determines any aesthetic choice is the state of mind of the characters.