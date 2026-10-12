The sky we stopped watching

Two things happened in August 2026, twenty days apart.

On August 6, Google released a cyclone forecasting model built with the US National Hurricane Center and the UK Met Office and gave the code away. It buys forecasters roughly an extra day of warning. In this field, a day is about a decade of ordinary progress.

On August 26, a piece of glacier broke off above the Trishuli valley in Nepal and fell more than a kilometre. The water that followed killed over 1,400 people in Nepal and Tibet. Four monitoring stations in its path were destroyed by the flood they existed to detect. The last gauge left standing never turned amber: it recorded the river at 6.57 metres against a 7.3-metre alarm threshold, because it had been built to ask how high the water was, not how fast it was rising.

Twenty days apart: the smartest weather machine ever built, and a valley with nothing left to measure it.

That gap is the real story of artificial intelligence (AI) and climate, and almost nobody is telling it.

Where the record runs out

In September, Nature Communications published the arithmetic. Manuel Linsenmeier and Jeffrey Shrader compared forecast accuracy across the world and found that a seven-day forecast in a rich country beats a one-day forecast in a poor one. A farmer in Bavaria can plan a week ahead with more confidence than a farmer in Chad can plan tomorrow. About two-thirds of that gap is geography, since tropical weather is harder to predict. The rest is a choice: poorer countries have fewer instruments, and the ones they own report less often.

AI was supposed to close that gap. It is widening it.

The reason is simple enough. The new forecasting models were never taught physics. They learn by reading decades of recorded weather and copying the patterns they find. Where the record is thick, they learn beautifully. Where nobody was measuring, there is nothing to learn from, and the model does what any student does with a blank page. It guesses, fluently.

Kenyan researchers tested GraphCast, one of the leading models, over Africa. Rainfall and temperature errors came out roughly twice those over Europe, on a continent where 95 per cent of farming depends on rain. When the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts audited its own AI system this year, it found the same shape: the gains are real, and they fall most generously on places already rich and already well observed.

The instrument map explains it. Germany alone has more stations meeting the basic international standard than the whole of Africa. Across the continent, only about one in ten required surface stations reports as global models need, and one in five balloon stations. In October 2024, Chad was reporting three per cent. Small island states run multi-hazard warning systems in only 43 per cent of cases, and disaster mortality is nearly six times lower where such systems are strong.