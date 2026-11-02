The unfinished promise of Indian science

By drudgery I mean something quite specific. Consider the sanitation worker who must still enter a septic tank or handle faecal sludge by hand; or the farmer offered a choice between an age-old hand tool and a machine that performs the same task faster but deprives them or a hired labourer of work. Neither case offers a technology that eases the burden while preserving the person’s livelihood. Instead, technology either leaves the drudgery intact, dressing it up in a tracking application or a subsidy scheme, or eliminates the drudgery by eliminating the worker. That distinction, between easing work and displacing the worker, is largely absent from this book. It is this yardstick by which I assess the volume in this review.

There is a second, related opportunity that the book largely misses, one that goes directly to the “perceptive and prescriptive” brief set out …