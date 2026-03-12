Universities in crisis, innovation is stifled

Ministers have for several years been harping on the theme that innovation is the key to India's march towards Viksit Bharat. It’s a particular favourite of Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, who dilates on the need for patents in every forum. And it has worked. Over the past four years, the number of patent fi­lings has climbed steadily, catapulting the country into the top league globally.

“World Intellectual Property Indicators 2025”, a report published annually by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), noted that India had seen a big growth in patent fi­lings, reaching 64,480 and pushing it to the 6th spot globally, ahead of developed countries such as Germany, Russia, Canada and Australia. The “Annual Report 2024-25” of the Indian Patent Of­fice (IPO) offered even better numbers with patent fi­lings increasing by close to 20 per cent in a year to touch 110,375. Every climb up the patent tier has been hailed by the government with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself describing these “a milestone in India’s journey towards an innovation-driven knowledge economy”.

In the pursuit of this goal, IPO was streamlined, approvals for certain categories fast-tracked and fees for academia and startups heavily subsidised. India has substantial numbers now, but what does this amount to? Does it imply that India is more innovative than the developed countries it has overtaken? Nothing of the kind. The problem with ruling dispensation is that it takes a simplistic view of what innovation is. It has failed to grasp the difference between patents ­led and patents granted. Nor does it appear to think it worthwhile to analyse what kind of innovations are coming up. More so in the case of universities, which contributed in no small measure to the surge in ­filings.

The number of patents filed by educational institutions soared by over 60 per cent to 37,681 in 2024-25, but mostly from the very new private universities. In normal circumstances, one would assume that the innovation culture in the country is showing a healthy uptick since universities are the most critical component of the innovation ecosystem. But, alas, as in many spheres, there is no substance beyond the optics. The case of Galgotias is a clear indication of what is transpiring in the name of innovation. One of its major claims to fame has been the number of patents it has filed: an amazing 1,752 over a three-year period starting 2020. There were others with a big stack, such as Lovely Professional University (5,774), Jain Deemed-to-be University (1,510) and Chandigarh University (2,350). Compare this with what the most prestigious state-run technology institutes are doing. The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) collectively—there are 23 of them—filed 3,331 patent claims, of which 2,118 were granted. Of the 933 patents filed by the 31 National Institutes of Technology (NIITs), another premier institute of engineering and technology education, 626 or 67 per cent were granted. The outcome in the case of the expensive private universities? Neither Galgotias nor Jain secured a single patent, while the rest managed to get approval for 2-13 per cent of their claims.