Vapour on the rise

Wildfires and volcanic eruptions have long been known to affect the Earth’s climate by releasing smoke, greenhouse gases and aerosols into the atmosphere. A new study has found that both events can also have significant indirect impacts on the planet by increasing the amount of water vapour entering the stratosphere.

The July 1 study, published in the journal Nature by researchers from China and the US, explored how moderate volcanic eruptions and extreme wildfires contribute to atmospheric water vapour, a greenhouse gas (GHG). The scientists found that between 2005 and 2021, these sources increased stratospheric water vapour by 76-203 million tonnes at 83 hectopascals (hPa, a unit used to measure atmospheric pressure that corresponds to more than 17,000 metres above mean sea level). This volume accounts for 36 per cent of the observed rise in stratospheric water vapour during the period under study.