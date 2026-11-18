Nearly 50 years after leaving Earth, NASA's Voyager 1 is about to reach a milestone that no other human-made object has achieved. On November 18, the spacecraft will be 25.902 billion kilometres (16.094 billion miles) from Earth — a distance light takes 24 hours to travel, known as one light-day.



At 2:16 a.m. Pacific time, or 3:46 pm Indian Standard Time, Voyager 1 is expected to reach the distance from where a signal sent from Earth will then take a full day to reach the spacecraft. A response will take another day needed to return.



Launched in 1977 along with its twin, Voyager 2, the spacecraft was designed to explore the outer planets using a rare alignment that occurs roughly once every 176 years. This arrangement allowed both spacecraft to use the gravitational pull of the planets to travel between them. Although Voyager 2 was launched first, on August 20, Voyager 1 followed a faster trajectory and overtook its twin in December 1977.



The two spacecraft took different routes through the solar system. Voyager 1 flew past Jupiter and Saturn, while Voyager 2 continued beyond them to Uranus and Neptune. It remains the only spacecraft to have studied all four giant planets at close range.



Their encounters revealed several previously unknown features of these planets. At Jupiter, Voyager 1 discovered a thin ring and two moons, Thebe and Metis. At Saturn, it found five new moons and another ring. Voyager 2's flybys of Uranus and Neptune revealed new moons and rings, as well as Neptune's Great Dark Spot, a large storm system in the planet's atmosphere.



Voyager 1 also gave humanity one of its most enduring images of Earth. In 1990, it turned its camera towards the planets to capture a family portrait of the solar system. Earth appeared as a tiny speck of light in the image, which became famous as the 'Pale Blue Dot'.



The spacecraft's journey did not end with the outer planets. In 2012, Voyager 1 became the first human-made object to leave the heliosphere — the vast bubble of particles and magnetic fields generated by the Sun — and enter interstellar space. Voyager 2 followed in 2018. They remain the only spacecraft to have operated in this region, allowing scientists to study the environment beyond the Sun's influence.



Each spacecraft also carries a Golden Record, intended as a message to any extraterrestrial life that might encounter it. The records contain greetings in 55 languages, sounds of life on Earth, 115 images and music ranging from Mozart to Chuck Berry.



Despite being billions of kilometres away, both spacecraft continue to transmit data to Earth through NASA's Deep Space Network. Communication, however, is becoming increasingly difficult as they move farther away. Suzanne Dodd, Voyager project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), has described the delay: "If you want to say 'hello' to Voyager, you send your message and then you go home and you wait two days before you finally get a response," she said.



NASA has planned two events to mark the one-light-day milestone. On November 17, people around the world can participate in 'Shine Bright for Voyager's Light-Day'. After sunset, they can use NASA's website to flash 'VGR', Voyager 1's call sign, in Morse code from their phones and share the activity online.



On November 19, JPL will host a discussion with mission team members and NASA leaders on the spacecraft's current status, the science they are conducting in interstellar space and the challenges of keeping them operational. The event will also preview a NASA+ documentary on the mission, planned for 2027, its 50th anniversary.



Nearly half a century after launch, Voyager 1 is still moving farther from Earth, carrying instruments that continue to collect data from beyond the heliosphere. Its one-light-day milestone is another reminder of the extraordinary distance these spacecraft have travelled — and the scientific work they continue to do.