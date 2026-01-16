What lies beneath Antarctica? Alpine landscape, deep valleys, shows new map

People on Earth know more about the surface of Mercury than the landscape underneath the ice sheets of Antarctica. But that is set to change. A group of researchers has developed a novel method to visualise the relief many kilometres below the ice cover.

By using satellite data to identify ice surface and utilising the physics behind how ice moves over a “bedrock” feature or the landscape under an ice sheet, researchers were able to map the landscape of Antarctica.

The outcome displayed a diverse terrain, ranging from high-relief alpine valleys to scoured or flat lowlands to “deeply eroded ice stream troughs” or valleys carved into the earth’s surface by fast-moving rivers made of ice.