What would happen if the internet went down?

For many, the internet is feeling less secure these days, thanks to generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools making it easier than ever to exploit hidden security flaws.

Last week’s PHP incident is a great example. PHP is one of the main technologies that run in the background, supporting more than 70 per cent of the websites we use every day. A critical vulnerability prompted many organisations to take their websites offline to secure them.

The national cyber security agency, Australian Signals Directorate, is also warning of rapidly evolving cyber threats. It issued more than 4,400 notifications about potentially malicious cyber activity in 2025-26, almost 80 per cent more than the previous year.

In the wrong hands, AI tools can threaten the underlying systems the internet relies on, outpacing many organisations’ capability to patch them.

With all this on the horizon, it’s reasonable to ask: could failures similar to the PHP issue become widespread? Worse, could the internet itself be brought down?