The instinct to protect children from the emerging risks of the internet is understandable. But what if, in trying to keep children safe online, we end up denying them access to opportunities, information and spaces for self-expression that are increasingly integral to their lives? And what if restricting access does little to address the very risks such restrictions seek to prevent?

The debate over age limits for accessing the internet and social media calls for a more nuanced understanding and considered response, one that recognises children's right to access the digital world while making it safer and more welcoming for them.

The Supreme Court of India has offered an important perspective on this debate. In its October 15, 2026 order, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran recognised the right to access and use the internet as a fundamental right under Article 21, read with Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Rejecting blanket restrictions on children's internet access, the court observed that safety and freedom were not mutually exclusive. Children, irrespective of age, are entitled to both.

Protection should not come at the cost of participation

The court's observation is significant because it shifts the focus from restricting children's access to addressing the conditions that make the online environment unsafe.

For children in remote areas, the internet may be an important, sometimes the only, source of learning and information. For children with disabilities and special needs, it can offer opportunities for communication, expression and social connection that may otherwise be difficult to access.

The COVID-19 pandemic also demonstrated how internet access could become the only means of ensuring continuity in education and learning during unprecedented circumstances.

This does not mean that the risks are any less real. Cyberbullying, online grooming, sexual exploitation, exposure to harmful content, privacy violations and manipulative platform features pose serious threats to children's safety and well-being.

But keeping children away from the internet does not necessarily eliminate these risks. As the Supreme Court pointed out, children may continue to access online platforms without their parents' knowledge, potentially moving to less regulated and more unsafe spaces. Restrictions may also discourage children facing online threats or abuse from reporting their experiences for fear of being reprimanded.

The more pertinent question, therefore, is not simply how old a child should be before accessing the digital world, but what safeguards must be in place to ensure that the experience is safe, age-appropriate and empowering.

Accountability begins with platforms

A child-sensitive digital environment requires a robust regulatory framework that places accountability where it belongs. Online platforms cannot treat child safety as an optional feature or leave the responsibility entirely to parents. Safety must be built into the way their services are designed and operated.

This calls for stronger age-appropriate safeguards, private-by-default account settings for younger users, restrictions on unsolicited contact from unknown adults, stringent content moderation and more accessible, user-friendly mechanisms for reporting abuse.

Platforms must also act promptly on complaints and ensure that children seeking help are not exposed to further harm or stigma.

The Supreme Court's emphasis on strengthening mechanisms to detect and remove child sexual exploitation and abuse material, including through a national database of digital fingerprints (hashes) and URLs, reinforces the need for greater accountability from online platforms.

The government must translate these directions into mandatory guidelines, monitoring mechanisms and effective enforcement. Coordination among the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, child rights institutions and law enforcement agencies will be essential.

Existing legal provisions, including the Information Technology Act, the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, must work together to create a comprehensive framework for protecting children online.

Digital literacy beyond awareness

Regulation alone, however, cannot create a safe digital environment. Children need the knowledge and confidence to recognise online risks, protect their privacy, question unfamiliar interactions, seek help and pause before taking actions online that could put them at risk.

Digital literacy must therefore become an integral part of school education, rather than remain confined to occasional awareness sessions.

Teachers, parents and caregivers must be equipped to have open, age-appropriate conversations about children's online experiences. Equally important are accessible reporting and support systems, including in local languages, so that children can seek assistance without hesitation.

Families must create an environment in which children feel safe discussing uncomfortable online encounters without fear of judgement, punishment or restrictions on their internet access.

These safeguards must also recognise that children are not a homogeneous group. Girls, children with disabilities and those from marginalised communities may face distinct vulnerabilities and barriers to accessing support.

Parental supervision and consent mechanisms must account for these differences without reinforcing existing inequalities and discrimination.

Children as part of the solution

At Child Rights and You (CRY), our approach to online safety is rooted in both child protection and child participation.

Through our ongoing national campaign, Ting Tong, launched in August 2026, we are encouraging children and adults to pause before clicking links from unknown sources, accepting unfamiliar friend requests, sharing photographs or trusting unfamiliar online content.

The campaign seeks to encourage conversations about safer digital behaviour at home, in schools and within communities.

But awareness cannot substitute for systemic accountability. Schools, civil society organisations, local governance institutions and communities must work together to make information, guidance and support accessible to children.

Children, too, must have opportunities to share their experiences, raise concerns and participate in shaping the digital environments they inhabit. Their voices should inform the policies and safeguards designed in their name.

The debate over age-restricted access presents an opportunity to rethink how we approach children's relationship with the digital world. The objective must not be to choose between protection and participation, but to ensure that the two reinforce each other.

As technology evolves, particularly with the growing influence of artificial intelligence, the responsibility to anticipate and address emerging risks will only increase.

The real test of our commitment to children's safety is not how effectively we restrict their access to the digital world, but how responsibly we make that world safe for them.

Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth