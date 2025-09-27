Kolkata’s rain sponges: Seven painted maps show how city’s waterscape changed since the 1500s

On September 23, 2025, Kolkata woke up to a deluge that had submerged its roads, neighbourhoods and Durga Puja pandals following hours of intense, uninterrupted rainfall.

The biggest crisis was that despite attempts to flush out the floodwater and bright sun throughout the day, the city remained inundated for several hours. At least 10 people lost their lives, many being electrocuted.

This is not a common civic crisis in Kolkata, which is in a flood-prone region, receiving heavy rainfall every year.

A section of experts said the flood was caused by the overflowing River Hooghly, while many residents termed the situation a government failure.

To get to the bottom of the problem, it is important to reckon with the history of the riverine and drainage system of the city. The potential ticking public health hazard calls for immediate action on restoring these flows.

Kolkata was a complex wetland with good water connectivity to the Sundarbans. The British settled here because the west was already occupied by other European colonial powers, and they wanted to exploit the waterways for trade.

Canals were constructed and linked from the river to the wetlands in Kolkata for transport and drainage. Some creeks were converted into canals, leaving the landscape with many broken rivers. These broken rivers and lost creeks, such as the Bidyadhari, Matla, Adi Ganga, Jamuna, have reduced the capacity to drain water in the region.

How Kolkata’s waterbodies changed over five centuries