Lucknow’s floods are man-made: Encroached river space and blocked drains turn even moderate rain into flooding

Every episode of urban flooding in Lucknow brings familiar explanations: unprecedented rainfall, climate change, overflowing drains and the inability of the Gomti to carry excess water. These factors matter, but they do not explain the entire crisis. The more uncomfortable question is: what have we done to the river, its floodplain and the city’s natural drainage system?

A river and its floodplain are not open spaces that can be forced to accommodate every development project. Together, they form a dynamic hydrological system. Floodwater needs space, and the natural landscape provides that space through floodplains, wetlands and interconnected drainage networks.

When these vital spaces are occupied or fragmented, flooding becomes more likely and its consequences more severe. We cannot destroy a city’s natural flood-management system and then blame the rain.

The Gomti has flowed through this landscape for centuries. Its river terraces, floodplains, ponds, wetlands and drainage networks evolved to carry, convey and store water. Yet newer settlements and township development projects have progressively occupied and fragmented these vital spaces.

The Gomti serves as the primary drainage channel for several upstream districts, including Lucknow, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Hardoi. It is fed by 185 tributaries, 35 of which are major streams.

Earlier, the Lucknow Development Authority and the Irrigation Department jacketed the riverbanks and constructed embankments that blocked numerous natural drains. A river requires space to convey and discharge water. This is a natural process that also yields economic benefits worth billions of rupees through ecosystem services. The river’s entire valley profile has been drastically altered.

Flooding in upstream areas such as Faizullaganj, Manjhi and Bakshi Ka Talab is a direct consequence of development activities within the floodplain, especially embankments and riverfront projects that have constricted the width available for floodwater flow. This is not simply a natural flood event.

Yet, despite this man-made flooding situation, approval has been granted for the construction of more embankments. Subsequently, the reclaimed land is slated for use in real estate, parks or commercial zones.

The minimum distance between embankments should be determined by the river’s peak discharge and water-carrying capacity, not by how much land can be appropriated from the river for real estate and residential settlements.

In recent years, many smaller streams have also been encroached upon or fragmented, leading to flooding even during short spells of rain.

Our studies have shown that more than 70 per cent of Lucknow’s lakes and ponds have been encroached upon. Yet the land authority remains largely occupied with high-end commercial areas and apartment projects.

The Lucknow Development Authority has planned numerous housing colonies and major developments, while hundreds of unauthorised and unplanned settlements have continued to mushroom across the city. Ponds and wetlands have been encroached upon, and natural drainage channels have been obstructed or narrowed.

This is not merely a failure of urban design. It raises serious questions about land-use regulation, enforcement and institutional accountability.

Observations during the October 2026 flooding in Lucknow raise important questions. In several locations, areas beyond the natural river terrace remained dry, while water accumulated within or behind the constrained river corridor. Such patterns require scientific investigation into the effects of floodplain engineering, embankments, roads and obstructed drainage pathways.