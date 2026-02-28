Waste
AAD 2026: Manju Lekshmi explains how India can tackle marine litter
Beach clean-ups alone cannot solve the problem, says senior scientist; she also discusses how partnerships with fishing communities can help collect waste at sea
India’s coastline is grappling with rising marine litter — from plastic packaging and river-borne waste to discarded fishing gear and microplastics entering the food chain.
At AAD 2026, Manju Lekshmi explains the key sources of marine litter and why beach clean-ups alone cannot solve the problem. She also discusses how partnerships with fishing communities can help collect waste at sea, and how recovered plastic can be turned into value-added products within a circular economy framework.