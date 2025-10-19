Agra beyond Taj: Waste management of leather footwear & petha production

Agra, beyond the majestic Taj Mahal. Let us dive deep into the city’s lesser-known industrial heart: The leather footwear and Petha sweets manufacturing hubs.

We explore the critical challenge of waste management in this busy city and how Agra Nagar Nigam is tackling systemic waste leakage to drive towards a cleaner Agra.

Learn how both the large-scale footwear industries and home-based businesses are implementing their own waste strategies. The informal recyclers of leather footwear waste forms the backbone of the industry’s circularity.

Meanwhile, the organic by-product of Petha production, the fruit waste, is repurposed as nourishing cattle feed for Agra's Gaushalas (cow shelters), closing the loop in a sustainable, impactful way. Witness Agra's journey towards sustainability and innovation!