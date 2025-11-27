As US hunger rises, Trump administration’s ‘efficiency’ goals cause massive food waste
During Trump’s second term, policies aimed at ‘efficiency’ have worsened U.S. food waste, with immigration raids, tariff disputes, aid cuts, and program cancellations leaving crops rotting, warehouses full, and millions hungry. Experts warn the waste, equal to 120 billion meals annually, deepens hunger, economic loss, and environmental harm.
The US government has caused massive food waste during President Donald Trump’s second term. Policies such as immigration raids, tariff changes and and programmes have left farmers short of workers and money, food rotting in fields and warehouses, and millions of Americans hungry. And that doesn’t even include the administration’s actual destruction of edible food.
The US government estimates that in America don’t have enough food to eat — even with federal and state governments spending a year on programs to help them.
Yet, huge amounts of food — on average in the US, — rots before being eaten. That amount is : More than twice as many meals as would be needed to feed those 47 million hungry Americans three times a day for an entire year.
This colossal waste has and renders useless all the . In addition, as it rots, — a heat-trapping greenhouse gas.
As a of , I have watched this problem worsen since Trump began his second term in January 2025. Despite this administration’s claim of streamlining the government to , a range of recent federal policies have, in fact, exacerbated food wastage.
Immigration policy
Supplying fresh foods, such as fruits, vegetables and dairy, requires skilled workers on tight timelines to , freshness and .
The Trump administration’s widespread efforts to have sent Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Border Patrol and other agencies into hundreds of agricultural fields, meat processing plants and food production and distribution sites. Supported by , they have arrested thousands of food workers and farmworkers — at times.
have not only violated immigrants’ human rights and torn families apart: They have jeopardised the national food supply. Farmworkers already work . In for their lives and liberty, reports indicate that in some places 70 per cent of people harvesting, processing and distributing food by mid-2025.
News reports have identified many instances where in . Even the US Department of Labor declared in October 2025 that aggressive farm raids drive farmworkers into hiding, leave substantial amounts of food unharvested and thus pose a “.”
Foreign aid cuts
When the Trump administration all but shut down the US Agency for International Development in early 2025, the agency had , stored to distribute to starving people around the world who had been displaced by violence or natural disasters. With no staff to distribute the biscuits, they expired while sitting in a warehouse in Dubai.
Incinerating the out-of-date biscuits .
An additional may also have been destroyed.
Tariffs
In the late 20th century, as globalized trade patterns grew, US farmers struggled with . Yet tariffs in the first Trump administration .
And the tariffs imposed in early 2025, after Trump regained the White House, with China for months. Meanwhile, there’s . An October 2025 agreement may resume some activity, but at than before, as China looks to Brazil and Argentina to meet its .
Though the soybeans were intended to feed the Chinese pig industry, not humans, the both in terms of the potential spoilage of soybeans and the actual human food that could have been grown in their place.
Other efforts lead to more waste
Since taking office, the second Trump administration has taken many steps aimed at efficiency that actually boosted food waste. Mass risks even more outbreaks of foodborne diseases, , and agricultural pathogens — which can erupt into crises requiring mass destruction, for instance, of .
In addition, the administration canceled a popular program that from local farmers, though many of the crops had already been planted when the cancellation announcement was made. That food had to find new buyers or risk being wasted, too. And the farmers were to keep their farms afloat.
Also, the administration slashed funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency that helped food producers, restaurants and households recover from disasters — including restoring power to .
The fall 2025 government shutdown left the government’s major food aid program, SNAP, in limbo for weeks, to meet their basic needs. Grocers, who from SNAP funds, announced discounts for SNAP recipients — to help them afford food and to keep food supplies moving before they rotted. The Department of Agriculture ordered them not to, saying as other customers.
Food waste did not start with the Trump administration. But the administration’s policies — though they claim to be seeking efficiency — have compounded voluminous waste at a time of growing need. This Thanksgiving, think about wasted food — as a problem, and as a symptom of larger problems.
American University School of International Service master’s student contributed to the writing of this article.