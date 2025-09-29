Bandhwari landfill near Gurugram to stop accepting Faridabad’s waste after September 30

Gurugram’s Bandhwari landfill will stop taking Faridabad’s 900-1,000 tonnes of daily waste after September 30, 2025.
The decision was taken on July 27, in a meeting chaired by Haryana’s urban local bodies secretary and commissioner, Vikas Gupta.
Instead, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad will have to manage its garbage locally.
The Bandhwari landfill, located near Gurugram, was commissioned in 2008. Initially, it was designed to handle about 1,200 tonnes of waste daily. Now though, it handles around 2,000 tonnes of waste.
The landfill, which towers 19 metres into the air, also handles a substantial amount of plastic. This leads to issues with legacy waste accumulation and fire risk.