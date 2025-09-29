Waste

Bandhwari landfill near Gurugram to stop accepting Faridabad’s waste after September 30

The landfill, which towers 19 metres into the air, handles a substantial amount of plastic, leading to frequent fires
The Bandwari landfill near Gurugram towers 19 metres high into the air.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Gurugram’s Bandhwari landfill will stop taking Faridabad’s 900-1,000 tonnes of daily waste after September 30, 2025.

The decision was taken on July 27, in a meeting chaired by Haryana’s urban local bodies secretary and commissioner, Vikas Gupta.

It accepts garbage from both Gurugram and Faridabad. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Instead, the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad will have to manage its garbage locally.

The Bandhwari landfill, located near Gurugram, was commissioned in 2008. Initially, it was designed to handle about 1,200 tonnes of waste daily. Now though, it handles around 2,000 tonnes of waste.

But that will no longer be the case after September 30, as the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad has been directed to manage its garbage locally.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The landfill, which towers 19 metres into the air, also handles a substantial amount of plastic. This leads to issues with legacy waste accumulation and fire risk.

