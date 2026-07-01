Basel Convention advances work on e-waste, textiles, hazardous waste, but divisions persist over plastic

Countries meeting under the Basel Convention advanced work on electronic waste, textile waste and hazardous waste management, while remaining divided over the convention's future role in addressing plastic pollution. Delegates agreed to continue strengthening the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) system for the transboundary movement of hazardous waste, recognising that it must evolve as new waste streams come under the Convention.

More than 580 participants, including representatives of 147 Parties, attended the 15th meeting of the Open-ended Working Group (OEWG-15) of the Basel Convention, held in Geneva, Switzerland from 23 to 26 June 2026. The meeting addressed strategic, technical, legal and international cooperation issues, although technical matters dominated the agenda.

The meeting's packed agenda reflected the growing complexity of global waste management, said the OEWG15 Chair Nneka Nicholas, Antigua and Barbuda opening the meeting on June 23, 2026. She urged delegates to ensure the Basel Convention remains effective as countries face new waste streams, such as e-waste and plastics, and as scientific knowledge about hazardous waste continues to evolve.

The strategic discussions focused on improving the Convention's PIC procedure, which requires the importing country to consent before hazardous waste is shipped across borders. Delegates agreed that the system needs strengthening as additional waste streams are brought under the Convention.

Switzerland described the PIC system as the backbone of the Basel Convention and stressed the need to make it more efficient. The European Union supported measures to deal with delays when countries do not respond to waste shipment requests, update notification forms, simplify transit procedures and improve rules for rerouting waste shipments.

Speaking for the African Group, Tanzania called for clearer rules on how long countries should wait for a response to a shipment request and when a lack of response can be treated as consent. The group also sought simpler and clearer documentation requirements for cross-border movement of hazardous waste.

Most of the meeting focused on technical issues about updating waste guidelines. While there was a consensus on refined guidelines for e-waste , textiles and hazardous waste, sharp divisions over plastic waste prevented substantive negotiations on future measures.

Calls to bring textile waste under Basel Convention's Prior Informed Consent System

The growing problem of textile waste emerged as one of the key issues at the meeting. Many countries raised concerns that large quantities of damaged and unusable clothing are being exported to developing countries as second-hand clothes. The issue has become increasingly urgent as global clothing production is expected to reach 200 billion garments a year by 2030, placing greater pressure on countries in Africa , that are struggling with rising textile waste.

In response to these concerns, the African Group called for bringing used textiles and textile waste under the PIC system, which requires the importing country's approval before such shipments can take place. Tanzania stressed the need for clear guidelines to distinguish reusable clothing from waste, while Cameroon also supported stricter controls.

However, Saudi Arabia favoured a broader approach to the issue, and Qatar argued that countries should first strengthen their capacity to manage textile waste before introducing new regulations. Qatar also said there is not enough scientific evidence on plastic residues and nanomaterials in textile waste to justify stricter controls.

Despite these differences, countries agreed to continue gathering information and develop technical guidance before considering any new regulatory measures at the Conference of the Parties to the Basel Convention (COP18).

Plastic waste: Most contentious issue

Plastic waste emerged as the most contentious issue in the global meet. Switzerland, supported by several African and island nations, proposed expanding the Convention's work on preventing plastic waste generation and improving environmentally sound management.

However, several countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Russia and the United States, argued that such discussions could overlap with the ongoing negotiations for a global plastics treaty and fall outside the Basel Convention's mandate.

Unable to reach consensus, delegates adopted a compromise decision requesting the Secretariat to compile existing activities undertaken under the Convention on hazardous and other plastic waste for consideration at COP18 to be held from April 19-30, 2027 in Panama.

Countries further agreed to continue reviewing the Convention's annexes governing hazardous waste classification and to strengthen cooperation with the World Customs Organization to improve customs codes for waste shipments.

On ship recycling, countries agreed that the Hong Kong Convention , which came into force in 2025, is an important step towards safer and more environmentally sound recycling of ships.

However, they acknowledged that there is still a need for greater clarity on how it should work alongside the Basel Convention. Countries have been invited to submit their views by October 30, 2026, and the issue will be discussed further at COP18 to ensure that cooperation between the two conventions strengthen, rather than weaken the environmental protection.