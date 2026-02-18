Beyond the Bins: Can decentralisation fix India’s bulk waste crisis? Thiruvananthapuram’s story

In Thiruvananthapuram, waste management begins at the source.

The city operates with zero dependence on landfills and consistently ranks among the top performers in Swachh Survekshan. At the heart of this success is a decentralised approach built around Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs).

While national rules define BWGs as establishments generating over 100 kg of waste per day, Thiruvananthapuram has lowered the threshold to just 5 kg—bringing more institutions under compliance. Colleges, malls, hotels, and housing societies are required to segregate waste and treat organic waste on-site.

Is this India’s most effective circular waste model? Watch to find out.