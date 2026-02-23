Beyond the Bins: How bulk waste generators made Indore India’s cleanest city again

In the example of the cleanest city of India, the civic body of Indore had officially identified 287 Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) across categories, by 2025.

By amending local body byelaws, Indore Municipal Corporation has significantly tightened waste regulations, lowering the daily generation threshold from the national 100 kg limit to just 30 kg as of 2025. This shift expands the legal “Bulk Waste Generator” classification, effectively mandating that residential colonies join the strict compliance.

These residential colonies & the citizens further took the responsibility to treat their organic waste within their premises and convert it into bio fertiliser for their own gardens.

Watch how Indore became the cleanest city in India again.