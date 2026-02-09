Beyond the Bins: How does Panaji manage bulk waste without a landfill?

In a city with no landfill and limited space, waste management can’t be business as usual. Panaji has responded by tightening rules around Bulk Waste Generators, pushing large residential colonies and commercial establishments to manage waste at the source.

This episode takes a closer look at how these rules work on the ground — from segregation and composting to the everyday systems that keep the city running. Let us step inside Panaji to see how decentralised waste management is shaping a city where tourism, homes, and waste intersect every day.