Beyond the Bins: How does SWaCH manage Pune’s bulk waste generators?

Pune is an emerging city, and its growing population now generates about 2,300 metric tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste daily. This waste load can be significantly managed through bulk waste generators.

The female workforce of SWaCH are the ones who keep the city clean by recycling organic waste, rather than sending it to the landfills.

Formed back in 2008 by the Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat (or KKPKP), a membership-based trade union, SWaCH is a workers’ cooperative of waste pickers.

In this episode of ‘Beyond the Bins’, watch how SWaCH cooperative is managing Pune’s bulk waste generators.