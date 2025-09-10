Billions of masks discarded carelessly during COVID-19 pandemic now pose environmental risks

The popular N95 masks and other respiratory masks used during COVID-19 do more harm to the environment than the surgical or other kinds, a study has found. However, all the varieties are damaging the environment as billions of them have been discarded improperly.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a dramatic rise in the use of disposable face masks (DFM) and these have entered terrestrial and aquatic environments in large numbers, according to the report published in the journal Environment Pollution.

It estimated that the use of single-use face masks increased by nearly 9,000 per cent during the pandemic from March 2020 to October 2020, with World Health Organization (WHO) recording a requirement of about 89 million medial DFMs daily. An additional 129 billion DFMs were used globally per month during the pandemic.