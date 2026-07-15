Can India burn its way out of waste crisis?

India’s waste-to-energy (WTE) discussions are quietly undergoing a fundamental shift. Earlier WTE policies were based on a simple principle: Only high-calorific, non-recyclable rejects should be used for energy recovery after segregation and material recovery. WTE was meant to sit at the bottom of the waste hierarchy: After recycling, composting and biomethanation had extracted value from the waste stream.
While the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026 strengthen segregation and decentralised processing, they also expand pathways for RDF, co-processing and WTE. In practice, however, where source segregation remains poor, there is an undeniable risk that combustible fractions, including materials that could otherwise be recycled, will increasingly be diverted for energy recovery.
The rules also remain silent about the long-term handling of bottom ash generated after combustion. Incineration does not eliminate waste; it simply converts it into another residual stream requiring disposal.
The growing push for technology is accelerating this shift. These moving-grate systems are increasingly being promoted as capable of handling mixed municipal waste with minimal pre-processing.
For cities struggling with overflowing dumpsites and weak segregation systems, the proposition becomes attractive: If segregation is difficult, perhaps technology can compensate for it. WTE is slowly shifting from a treatment option for residual rejects to becoming a primary disposal pathway for mixed waste itself.
This trend is especially visible in cities facing severe disposal pressure such as Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai, where WTE projects are increasingly projected as quick solutions to waste accumulation. More importantly, WTE is now being promoted even in cities that do not generate enough combustible waste to sustain large incineration systems independently. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are planning towards regional WTE models, where waste from multiple ULBs are aggregated and transported to centralised facilities.
In many smaller cities, however, waste contains even higher organic content and lower calorific value than metropolitan waste streams. Instead of selecting technology based on local waste characteristics, cities are increasingly reorganising waste systems around the needs of the furnace itself.
The technology itself is not insignificant. R-Grate systems, widely used in Europe and East Asia, improve combustion by continuously moving and turning waste inside the furnace, allowing better drying, air circulation and burnout efficiency. Compared to older fixed-grate systems, they can tolerate greater fluctuations in waste quality and moisture.
But Indian municipal waste remains fundamentally difficult to burn. Multiple waste characterisation studies across Indian cities have consistently shown high organic content, moisture levels often exceeding 40 per cent and large quantities of inert material such as dust and silt. Such waste has low calorific value and unstable combustion characteristics.
In simple terms, Indian mixed waste behaves less like fuel and more like wet heterogeneous residue. This is precisely why several Indian WTE facilities have historically struggled with inconsistent power generation, low plant load factors and periodic operational shutdowns, especially during monsoons when moisture levels increase further.
Supporters of R-Grate technology argue that better furnace design can stabilise combustion and improve operational efficiency. That may be true to some extent. But a better furnace cannot fundamentally transform poor quality mixed waste into efficient fuel.
Technology can improve combustion performance, but it cannot compensate indefinitely for the absence of segregation. Yet increasingly, technological upgrades are being interpreted as substitutes for segregation rather than supplement to it.
This transition to burning waste creates significant economic and environmental contradictions. WTE plants in India don’t just survive on electricity generation alone and depend on tipping fees, subsidised and preferential tariffs.
At the same time, mixed waste combustion increasingly relies on plastic-rich fractions to maintain calorific value. Materials that could potentially be recycled increasingly become fuel. In many ways, incineration and recycling begin competing for the same waste stream.
This is especially important in India, where the informal waste sector recovers enormous quantities of plastics and paper every day. The same dry fractions that sustain recycling systems are also useful feedstock for WTE plants. As more mixed waste is diverted towards combustion, recyclable material increasingly risks being treated as fuel rather than resource.
The problem also does not end after combustion. Every WTE plant generates bottom ash and fly ash. Fly ash is hazardous and requires secure disposal because it contains toxic compounds. Bottom ash, though used internationally in limited construction applications after treatment, still lacks a dedicated utilisation and regulatory ecosystem in India. In practice, much of this ash continues to be disposed of or stored. In effect, cities are simply converting visible mixed waste into another long-term residual stream.
The biggest contradiction, however, lies in the larger philosophy of waste management itself. Successful WTE systems in countries such as Sweden and Japan evolved alongside strict segregation frameworks, high recycling rates and strong environmental regulations. These countries burn residual waste after extensive upstream recovery, not raw mixed municipal waste.
India, however, appears to be moving in the opposite direction, attempting to make combustion technology adapt to segregation failure. This has implications not only for emissions and climate goals, but also for governance itself. If mixed waste becomes the acceptable feedstock, the institutional incentive to strengthen segregation systems weakens. ULBs have already increasingly started prioritising mixed waste to WTE facilities instead of investing in decentralised recovery systems.
Cities such as Indore and Ambikapur are often cited for strong segregation systems, decentralised processing and material recovery-based approaches. Their models focus on minimising mixed waste generation itself.
Meanwhile, several other cities are heading towards large-scale combustion infrastructure allegedly capable of processing mixed waste directly. These represent two very different philosophies of waste management. One attempts to prevent mixed waste. The other attempts to burn it more efficiently.
A technologically sophisticated furnace may improve combustion efficiency but it cannot solve the deeper failures that produce mixed waste in the first place. The larger danger is that India’s WTE policy is aggressively shifting from managing residual waste to formalising mixed waste disposal itself.