Jalandhar: NGT orders a probe into an unimplemented waste management project amid allegations of garbage fires near a gas pipeline.
Aligarh: Tribunal seeks investigation into falling groundwater levels and the disappearance of thousands of water bodies.
Solan: NGT seeks environmental compliance details from a waste management facility accused of contaminating water sources and causing health problems.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on November 16, 2026, directed the formation of a joint committee to investigate the alleged failure to implement a solid waste management project approved by the Gram Panchayat of Pattar Kalan village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.
The committee was asked to verify the allegations, take prompt remedial action in the event of environmental violations and submit its report within three months.
It will comprise representatives of Punjab's principal secretaries for housing and urban development and local government, the Jalandhar district magistrate and district development officer, and the member secretary of the Punjab State Pollution Control Board.
The petition alleged that an uncontrolled garbage dump, located just 12–15 feet from residential homes, was causing pollution and posing health risks.
It also raised concerns about a high-pressure gas distribution installation belonging to THINK Gas near the dumping site, with an underground gas pipeline running beneath it.
According to the application, garbage fires had broken out on three or four occasions, requiring intervention by the fire services. A fire on March 30, 2026, reportedly occurred within metres of the gas installation, raising fears of an explosion.
The petition alleged that authorities had failed to act despite receiving photographic and video evidence of the hazard.
It further stated that the Gram Panchayat had approved a solid waste management project through a resolution passed on April 1, 2025, but no action had been taken to implement it.
The NGT, on November 16, 2026, directed a joint committee to investigate declining groundwater levels in Aligarh district, Uttar Pradesh, and take remedial action if environmental violations are found.
The committee will comprise representatives of the state's Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, State Wetland Authority, Pollution Control Board and the Aligarh district magistrate.
The application attributed declining groundwater levels to the disappearance of lakes, ponds and other water bodies.
It claimed that Aligarh had approximately 12,000 water bodies between 1960 and 1965, but only 400–450 remain, with most having disappeared or dried up.
The petition alleged that authorities had failed to revive these water bodies, including one at Aligarh Muslim University, which it said had dried up over the past four decades due to neglect.
It further claimed that restoring five or six medium-sized water bodies could help recharge groundwater and return levels to normal within three to four years.
The application warned that continued inaction could lead to a severe water crisis in the district.
The principal bench of the NGT, on November 16, 2026, sought details of environmental compliance at a solid waste management facility in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh.
The case concerns alleged environmental violations by Shiwalik Solid Waste Management Limited (SSWML), operating in Majra village, Nalagarh tehsil.
Villagers from Majra and surrounding areas alleged that leachate and other waste generated by the facility could have contaminated groundwater, drinking-water sources, hand pumps and wells.
They also raised concerns about foul odours, bioaerosols, particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) and gaseous emissions potentially affecting public health, livestock, crops and biodiversity.
The petition claimed that residents had reported skin problems, eye irritation, respiratory difficulties and other health complaints.
The NGT had constituted a joint committee on September 16, 2026, to investigate the allegations.
During the November 16 hearing, the tribunal was informed that the committee had submitted its report on November 14, but it had not yet been placed on record.
Counsel for the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (HPSPCB) and SSWML sought additional time to file their responses, which the tribunal granted.
The NGT directed SSWML to provide details of measures taken to comply with environmental norms, particularly regarding leachate management and disposal and the operation of its Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility (TSDF).
The HPSPCB was asked to clarify the facility's compliance status and report on action taken to establish additional TSDFs, as referred to in a Himachal Pradesh High Court order dated November 16, 2022.
The matter will next be heard on January 11, 2027.