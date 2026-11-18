The National Green Tribunal (NGT), on November 16, 2026, directed the formation of a joint committee to investigate the alleged failure to implement a solid waste management project approved by the Gram Panchayat of Pattar Kalan village in Punjab's Jalandhar district.

The committee was asked to verify the allegations, take prompt remedial action in the event of environmental violations and submit its report within three months.

It will comprise representatives of Punjab's principal secretaries for housing and urban development and local government, the Jalandhar district magistrate and district development officer, and the member secretary of the Punjab State Pollution Control Board.

The petition alleged that an uncontrolled garbage dump, located just 12–15 feet from residential homes, was causing pollution and posing health risks.

It also raised concerns about a high-pressure gas distribution installation belonging to THINK Gas near the dumping site, with an underground gas pipeline running beneath it.

According to the application, garbage fires had broken out on three or four occasions, requiring intervention by the fire services. A fire on March 30, 2026, reportedly occurred within metres of the gas installation, raising fears of an explosion.

The petition alleged that authorities had failed to act despite receiving photographic and video evidence of the hazard.

It further stated that the Gram Panchayat had approved a solid waste management project through a resolution passed on April 1, 2025, but no action had been taken to implement it.