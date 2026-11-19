The Supreme Court, in its November 4, 2026 order, called for a multi-pronged approach to cleaning the Yamuna, rather than focusing solely on constructing additional sewage treatment plants (STPs), decentralised treatment facilities and biogas plants.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan said the court was neither a city planner nor an expert body, and that civic authorities must prepare a comprehensive plan to clean the river.

The court warned that states and Union Territories (UTs) failing to control Yamuna pollution, whether because of inefficiency or a lack of political will, would face penalties.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was directed to submit detailed water quality data, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), faecal coliform and total suspended solids (TSS), at points where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each state, UT and district.

The court was informed that the CPCB currently monitors these locations quarterly. It directed that major interstate drains also be monitored and water samples analysed. States, UTs and districts would be held accountable if water quality deteriorated as the river passed through their jurisdictions.

The CPCB was also asked to investigate pollution incidents, including fish deaths, floating white foam, eutrophication, algal blooms and spikes in pollution indicators. Its reports must identify the causes and recommend remedial measures.

To ensure that existing STPs, common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and government-commissioned biogas plants operate effectively, the court directed them to install tamper-proof smart energy meters within one month.

STPs and CETPs must also install inlet and outlet flow meters, with continuous sensors to monitor discharge volumes and water quality parameters, including pH, BOD, COD, TSS and ammoniacal nitrogen. Faecal coliform levels must be tested weekly in accredited laboratories.

All readings must be uploaded live to the websites of the CPCB and respective State Pollution Control Boards or Pollution Control Committees, allowing authorities to track plant operations, electricity consumption, treatment volumes and discharge quality.

Biogas plants must additionally record waste received and gas produced. Meters must be calibrated annually, while interruptions in data transmission exceeding 24 hours will be treated as evidence of non-operation unless the operator proves otherwise.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee informed the court that it was installing real-time water quality monitoring stations along the Yamuna and major drains in Delhi. Other state pollution control authorities were directed to install similar stations and share their data with the CPCB for centralised monitoring and follow-up action.