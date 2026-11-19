Supreme Court warns states of penalties for failing to control Yamuna pollution.
Orders real-time monitoring of sewage treatment plants and river water quality.
Reviews progress on Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, but flags major implementation gaps.
Nearly 400 districts have yet to establish special waste management monitoring cells.
The Supreme Court, in its November 4, 2026 order, called for a multi-pronged approach to cleaning the Yamuna, rather than focusing solely on constructing additional sewage treatment plants (STPs), decentralised treatment facilities and biogas plants.
A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and Manmohan said the court was neither a city planner nor an expert body, and that civic authorities must prepare a comprehensive plan to clean the river.
The court warned that states and Union Territories (UTs) failing to control Yamuna pollution, whether because of inefficiency or a lack of political will, would face penalties.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was directed to submit detailed water quality data, including biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), faecal coliform and total suspended solids (TSS), at points where the Yamuna and major drains enter and exit each state, UT and district.
The court was informed that the CPCB currently monitors these locations quarterly. It directed that major interstate drains also be monitored and water samples analysed. States, UTs and districts would be held accountable if water quality deteriorated as the river passed through their jurisdictions.
The CPCB was also asked to investigate pollution incidents, including fish deaths, floating white foam, eutrophication, algal blooms and spikes in pollution indicators. Its reports must identify the causes and recommend remedial measures.
To ensure that existing STPs, common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) and government-commissioned biogas plants operate effectively, the court directed them to install tamper-proof smart energy meters within one month.
STPs and CETPs must also install inlet and outlet flow meters, with continuous sensors to monitor discharge volumes and water quality parameters, including pH, BOD, COD, TSS and ammoniacal nitrogen. Faecal coliform levels must be tested weekly in accredited laboratories.
All readings must be uploaded live to the websites of the CPCB and respective State Pollution Control Boards or Pollution Control Committees, allowing authorities to track plant operations, electricity consumption, treatment volumes and discharge quality.
Biogas plants must additionally record waste received and gas produced. Meters must be calibrated annually, while interruptions in data transmission exceeding 24 hours will be treated as evidence of non-operation unless the operator proves otherwise.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee informed the court that it was installing real-time water quality monitoring stations along the Yamuna and major drains in Delhi. Other state pollution control authorities were directed to install similar stations and share their data with the CPCB for centralised monitoring and follow-up action.
The Supreme Court, in its November 17, 2026 order, acknowledged that the first two phases of establishing an administrative mechanism to monitor implementation of the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules, 2026, were in place.
The court reviewed a short-term compliance report submitted through the Supreme Court Monitoring Committee (SCMC), which oversees implementation by state Chief Secretaries, District Collectors and local bodies.
The report showed that the court's directions had reached the relevant authorities and that the SCMC had met the prescribed timelines. The committee had held four meetings with stakeholders to communicate these directions.
According to the report, 755 of 784 District Collectors had registered on the CPCB portal, while special monitoring cells had been established in 59 per cent of districts.
A total of 4,958 of 5,049 urban local bodies and 699 of 701 District Panchayats had been onboarded. Special Gram Sabhas had also been convened in 89,102 Gram Panchayats nationwide.
The report recorded the installation of 4,592 interception systems, removal of 21,324.69 metric tonnes of waste from riverbanks and water bodies, and restoration work on 778 river stretches, either underway or substantially completed.
However, significant implementation gaps remain.
Around 400 districts had yet to establish special cells to assist District Collectors. Only nine of 28 states had met the urban bye-law target, while 16 states had not reported on incorporating rural bye-laws.
Another 18 states had not submitted reports on four-way segregation of rural solid waste, raising concerns about the effectiveness of district-level monitoring.
The court directed Chief Secretaries to ensure that District Collectors upload geotagged, time-stamped photographs showing the status of waste management facilities in urban and rural local bodies as of November 21, 2026, along with updates on their progress as of January 1, 2027.
District Collectors were also asked to submit category-wise reports covering private establishments and identified bulk waste generators, detailing deficiencies, corrective measures and notices issued for non-compliance with the SWM Rules, 2026.