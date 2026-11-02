Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 2, 2026)

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has proposed a Rs 500-crore project to curb sewage pollution across 107 km of the Mula-Mutha river network by August 2030.
A joint committee found high organic pollution and severely depleted dissolved oxygen levels in the Mula river, linked to untreated sewage discharge and fish deaths.
All seven sewage treatment plants along Ranchi’s Harmu river were found damaged and non-functional during a July 2026 inspection.
NGT is examining allegations that construction activity altered a natural waterway in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune, causing ecological damage and increasing flood risks.
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has undertaken a project to prevent untreated domestic wastewater from entering the Mula-Mutha river and to restore its polluted stretches.
The project, titled River Pollution Abatement for Mula-Mutha River under the Jurisdiction of PMRDA, aims to systematically address sewage pollution across the river network.
In a report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on , PMRDA stated that the project includes river rejuvenation, interception and diversion of open drains and nallahs, construction of decentralised and centralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), laying of interceptor trunk mains and in-situ ecological restoration across the 107-km river network within its jurisdiction.
The total estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 500 crore.
To conduct detailed ground-level engineering surveys, prepare the detailed project report (DPR), draft tender documents, obtain statutory approvals and supervise execution, PMRDA has initiated the process of appointing a project management consultant.
The authority plans to construct STPs, pumping stations and interceptor sewer pipelines across 107 km of river stretches. The project is expected to be completed by August 2030.
A joint committee report dated July 9, 2026, found that water samples collected upstream of the Pimple Nilakh crematorium showed high levels of organic pollution and severe depletion of dissolved oxygen due to the discharge of untreated domestic sewage.
The report linked these conditions to fish deaths reported by the daily on September 23, 2024.
Pimple Nilakh and its immediate riverbanks fall predominantly within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
However, PMRDA said that, recognising the river as a continuous natural ecosystem, it had undertaken the pollution abatement project to cover peripheral and upstream stretches within its planning jurisdiction and ensure that untreated sewage is intercepted before entering the river.
All seven sewage treatment plants (STP) along the Harmu river in Ranchi, Jharkhand, were found damaged and non-functional during an inspection conducted on July 21, 2026.
This was stated in an affidavit filed by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) before the NGT on .
According to the report, the Jharkhand government has undertaken the Harmu River Rejuvenation and Conservation Project through the Jharkhand Urban Infrastructure Development Company (JUIDCO).
Under the project, seven STPs using Phytorid technology were established along the Harmu river corridor, with capacities ranging from 1.5 million litres per day (MLD) to 2 MLD at different locations, to treat intercepted sewage before discharge.
JUIDCO is the executing agency responsible for implementing major sewerage infrastructure, constructing, operating and upgrading STPs, and carrying out associated works under the project.
In a letter dated June 18, 2026, JUIDCO requested RMC to take over the STPs. Following this request, RMC decided to inspect the plants and prepare an investigation report.
On July 21, all seven STPs were inspected in the presence of JUIDCO representatives and were found to be damaged and non-functional.
RMC subsequently wrote to JUIDCO on August 27, 2026, asking it to make the plants fully operational before handing them over to the municipal corporation.
However, JUIDCO has yet to provide any information to RMC on the matter.
In the meantime, RMC said it was taking all possible steps to prevent pollution of the Harmu river.
The municipal corporation maintained that substantial efforts were under way to rejuvenate the river and that remaining deficiencies were being addressed through ongoing remedial measures and infrastructure improvements.
A construction company has allegedly altered a natural waterway passing through Talegaon Dabhade village in Maval taluka of Pune district, Maharashtra, which eventually flows into the Indrayani river.
The alterations have caused irreversible ecological damage and created a potential flooding risk, applicant Krishna Kumar Shyamlal Kapoor alleged in a submission filed before the NGT on .
To support the allegations, the applicant submitted a copy of the Final Draft Development Plan of Talegaon-Dabhade, which identifies the natural waterway and waterbodies passing through Survey No. 63/1A.
According to the applicant, the maps and photographs show the natural waterway and waterbodies marked in blue, passing through Survey No. 63/1A in Talegaon Dabhade.
Earlier, on October 9, 2026, the NGT had directed the applicant to submit geotagged photographs, along with a drainage or nallah map of the site and revenue records establishing the existence of the waterway.