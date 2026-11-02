Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 2, 2026)

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has undertaken a project to prevent untreated domestic wastewater from entering the Mula-Mutha river and to restore its polluted stretches.

The project, titled River Pollution Abatement for Mula-Mutha River under the Jurisdiction of PMRDA, aims to systematically address sewage pollution across the river network.

In a report filed before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on October 29, 2026 , PMRDA stated that the project includes river rejuvenation, interception and diversion of open drains and nallahs, construction of decentralised and centralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), laying of interceptor trunk mains and in-situ ecological restoration across the 107-km river network within its jurisdiction.

The total estimated cost of the project is approximately Rs 500 crore.

To conduct detailed ground-level engineering surveys, prepare the detailed project report (DPR), draft tender documents, obtain statutory approvals and supervise execution, PMRDA has initiated the process of appointing a project management consultant.

The authority plans to construct STPs, pumping stations and interceptor sewer pipelines across 107 km of river stretches. The project is expected to be completed by August 2030.

A joint committee report dated July 9, 2026, found that water samples collected upstream of the Pimple Nilakh crematorium showed high levels of organic pollution and severe depletion of dissolved oxygen due to the discharge of untreated domestic sewage.

The report linked these conditions to fish deaths reported by the daily Hindustan Times on September 23, 2024.

Pimple Nilakh and its immediate riverbanks fall predominantly within the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

However, PMRDA said that, recognising the river as a continuous natural ecosystem, it had undertaken the pollution abatement project to cover peripheral and upstream stretches within its planning jurisdiction and ensure that untreated sewage is intercepted before entering the river.