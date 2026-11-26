NGT examines illegal groundwater extraction from borewells on Delhi's Yamuna floodplains.
DDA reports reclaiming over 1,337 acres of floodplain land through anti-encroachment drives.
Tribunal flags delays of up to two years in Delhi's sewage treatment projects.
NGT seeks a compliance report on solid waste management in Silchar, Assam.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 25, 2026 took up the issue of illegal borewells operating on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land along the Yamuna floodplains.
The tribunal was informed that large quantities of groundwater were being illegally extracted and transported by 100-200 water tankers, besides tractor-mounted tankers. The extraction was allegedly affecting the Yamuna's water levels and river ecology, while causing potential revenue losses running into crores of rupees every month.
In its affidavit, the DDA detailed measures taken to stop illegal groundwater extraction and remove encroachments from the floodplains.
In July 2024, the authority removed 40 illegal borewells, around 200 cattle sheds, 20 illegal nurseries, four farmhouses and temporary labour settlements from Mayur Nature Park. Another drive in April 2025 led to the removal of 10 borewells, 10 cattle sheds, four nurseries and around 900 jhuggies.
In March 2025, the DDA also removed 37 illegal borewells, 250 jhuggies, 23 nurseries and unauthorised crops from floodplain land south of Yamuna Bank Metro station.
Between May 26, 2022, and May 31, 2026, the DDA reclaimed approximately 1,337.666 acres of floodplain land through sustained anti-encroachment drives.
To prevent fresh encroachments and illegal groundwater extraction, the authority has installed 591 demarcation bollards, 375 flag posts and 27 warning signboards along the floodplains.
It has also deployed 369 security guards in three shifts along vulnerable stretches between Wazirabad and Okhla barrages. Three GPS-monitored patrol vehicles and 90 CCTV cameras across 27 locations support surveillance and enforcement.
As of August 31, 2026, the DDA had cleared 126,245 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 4,998 tonnes of garbage from the floodplains.
Between 2018 and 2026, it issued 4,263 challans, imposing environmental compensation totalling ₹8.54 crore, of which approximately ₹1.61 crore has been recovered.
The DDA said further measures include fencing along both banks of the Yamuna between Wazirabad Barrage and NH-24, and from NH-24 to Okhla Barrage.
It also outlined an ecological restoration programme under which reclaimed land would be incorporated into its river rejuvenation master plan to prevent future encroachments.
The next hearing is scheduled for January 3, 2027.
The National Green Tribunal expressed dissatisfaction with a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) report outlining revised timelines for work on 22 drains in the national capital and directed it to submit a fresh report within two weeks.
In its November 25, 2026 order, a bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava observed that the report provided vague updates on sewage treatment plant (STP) and decentralised sewage treatment plant (DSTP) projects.
Several projects were simply marked as "work in progress", without specifying how much work had been completed. The tribunal also noted that operational deadlines for some plants had been extended by nearly two years.
The applicant's counsel alleged that the DJB was unnecessarily delaying the projects. The counsel also questioned why contracts previously tendered as single projects had been split into three or four parts and awarded to different vendors.
The counsel further produced dated, geotagged photographs showing untreated sewage flowing through a drain that the DJB had reported as completed.
The tribunal directed the responsible DJB official to respond, warning that legal action could follow if the affidavit was found to contain false information.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) was asked to inspect the site, analyse water samples and submit a report before the next hearing on December 22, 2026.
The tribunal also sought details of a nanobubble treatment plant being set up by the DJB near Defence Colony, including whether it was operational, its commissioning date and its effectiveness, noting that public money was involved.
The DJB must submit its revised report within two weeks.
The eastern bench of the National Green Tribunal on November 23, 2026 directed the Commissioner of Silchar Municipal Corporation to submit an affidavit within two months detailing compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026.
The order followed a petition filed by Nityendu Sekhar Bhattacharjee, a resident of Bilpar in Silchar, alleging indiscriminate garbage dumping outside his house.
According to the petition, waste is regularly dumped into a large open drain outside the property, contaminating the water and producing a foul smell that poses a health risk to his family.
The petitioner also alleged that Silchar lacks an organised system for garbage collection and disposal, resulting in widespread dumping in violation of waste management rules.
The tribunal will next hear the case on February 5, 2027.