The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on November 25, 2026 took up the issue of illegal borewells operating on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land along the Yamuna floodplains.

The tribunal was informed that large quantities of groundwater were being illegally extracted and transported by 100-200 water tankers, besides tractor-mounted tankers. The extraction was allegedly affecting the Yamuna's water levels and river ecology, while causing potential revenue losses running into crores of rupees every month.

In its affidavit, the DDA detailed measures taken to stop illegal groundwater extraction and remove encroachments from the floodplains.

In July 2024, the authority removed 40 illegal borewells, around 200 cattle sheds, 20 illegal nurseries, four farmhouses and temporary labour settlements from Mayur Nature Park. Another drive in April 2025 led to the removal of 10 borewells, 10 cattle sheds, four nurseries and around 900 jhuggies.

In March 2025, the DDA also removed 37 illegal borewells, 250 jhuggies, 23 nurseries and unauthorised crops from floodplain land south of Yamuna Bank Metro station.

Between May 26, 2022, and May 31, 2026, the DDA reclaimed approximately 1,337.666 acres of floodplain land through sustained anti-encroachment drives.

To prevent fresh encroachments and illegal groundwater extraction, the authority has installed 591 demarcation bollards, 375 flag posts and 27 warning signboards along the floodplains.

It has also deployed 369 security guards in three shifts along vulnerable stretches between Wazirabad and Okhla barrages. Three GPS-monitored patrol vehicles and 90 CCTV cameras across 27 locations support surveillance and enforcement.

As of August 31, 2026, the DDA had cleared 126,245 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 4,998 tonnes of garbage from the floodplains.

Between 2018 and 2026, it issued 4,263 challans, imposing environmental compensation totalling ₹8.54 crore, of which approximately ₹1.61 crore has been recovered.

The DDA said further measures include fencing along both banks of the Yamuna between Wazirabad Barrage and NH-24, and from NH-24 to Okhla Barrage.

It also outlined an ecological restoration programme under which reclaimed land would be incorporated into its river rejuvenation master plan to prevent future encroachments.

The next hearing is scheduled for January 3, 2027.