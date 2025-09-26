Delhi chokes in plastic

This photo shows a drain on the Delhi-Faridabad border choked with plastic waste.
Delhi faces a severe problem of plastic pollution. The metropolis generates over 1,100 tonnes of plastic waste daily. A significant portion of this remains unprocessed and ends up in the city’s already overflowing landfills.
Efforts have been made to tackle the crisis. These include waste-to-energy plants, road construction with plastic, and educational campaigns.
However, roadside vendors continue to use banned items and monitoring remains challenging.
Plastic is a problem facing not just Delhi but the entire world. As recently as last month, the most recent negotiations towards drafting a Global Plastic Treaty, the second part of the fifth session (INC-5.2) in Geneva, failed to reach a final agreement.