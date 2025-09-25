Waste

Delhi faces a deluge of waste on its roads

With its overloaded landfills and lack of coordination between various stakeholders, Delhi continues to have an inefficient waste management system
Overflowing garbage near the government Co-ed Senior Secondary School in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi.Saarthak Tandon
Delhi’s garbage is rotting on its roads because of a faulty system of waste processing.

The city generates over 11,000 tons of waste daily. However, it faces significant challenges due to poor waste segregation.

Since the landfills of Delhi are overflowing, waste is often dumped on the roads. This is Nagesh Narda Marg in the Shalimar Bagh neighbourhood.Saarthak Tandon

Waste that isn’t processed ends up in the city’s three main landfill sites: Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla. These sites are often overloaded and have exceeded their capacity, contributing to pollution and health risks.

Often, this leads to waste being dumped out in the open, increasing pollution and pressure on municipal authorities.

A municipal waste dump in Pitampura.Saarthak Tandon

Unless there is efficient coordination among various stakeholders and municipal corporations, Delhi will continue to have an inefficient waste management system.

