Delhi faces a deluge of waste on its roads

Delhi’s garbage is rotting on its roads because of a faulty system of waste processing.
The city generates over 11,000 tons of waste daily. However, it faces significant challenges due to poor waste segregation.
Waste that isn’t processed ends up in the city’s three main landfill sites: Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla. These sites are often overloaded and have exceeded their capacity, contributing to pollution and health risks.
Often, this leads to waste being dumped out in the open, increasing pollution and pressure on municipal authorities.
Unless there is efficient coordination among various stakeholders and municipal corporations, Delhi will continue to have an inefficient waste management system.