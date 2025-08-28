Delhi plans to stop waste dumping in its overflowing landfills by next year

The chief minister of Delhi has set 2026 as the deadline for stopping fresh waste from being dumped at the city’s overflowing landfills. Rekha Gupta termed the deadline as a ‘non-negotiable target’.
According to media reports, Gupta also stressed on expediting Waste-to-Energy projects so that fresh dumping of garbage at existing sites can be prevented.
Gupta also extended the ongoing ‘Delhi ko Kude Se Azadi’ (Freedom from Garbage) campaign until October 2, 2025.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has scaled up its biomining capacity at dumpsites from 15,000 tonnes per day (TPD) to 25,000 TPD, according to officials.
There are also plans to set up new waste management centres in each zone, develop biogas plants to handle dairy waste, and construct multilevel parking facilities in high-footfall markets like Karol Bagh and Kamla Nagar.
There are 3 landfill sites in Delhi, namely, Bhalswa, Ghazipur and Okhla. Bhalswa was commissioned in 1994, Ghazipur in 1984 and Okhla in 1996.