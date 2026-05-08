Waste

Delhi uses processed legacy waste to reclaim waterlogged land

This reduces landfill burden while gradually restoring habitable ground in other areas
Delhi uses processed legacy waste to reclaim waterlogged land
This photo shows authorities in Delhi killing two birds with one stone.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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In an effort to reclaim waterlogged land, authorities have been using processed legacy waste from the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi to fill low-lying areas in Roop Vihar and Sharma Colony.

Delhi uses processed legacy waste to reclaim waterlogged land
One the one hand, they are using processed legacy waste from the Bhalswa landfill in an effort to clear the site.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

This serves two ends. On the one hand, it reduces landfill burden while on the other, it gradually restores habitable ground in northwest Delhi.

Delhi uses processed legacy waste to reclaim waterlogged land
One the other, they are using the waste to make waterlogged areas in northwest Delhi more habitable.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The MCD has set a target to completely flatten and clear the Bhalswa site by December 2026, with the reclaimed land slated for public welfare activities, including a new Inter State Bus Terminal. 

Delhi
legacy waste
Bhalswa landfill
Northwest Delhi
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