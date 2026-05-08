Delhi uses processed legacy waste to reclaim waterlogged land

In an effort to reclaim waterlogged land, authorities have been using processed legacy waste from the Bhalswa landfill in Delhi to fill low-lying areas in Roop Vihar and Sharma Colony.
This serves two ends. On the one hand, it reduces landfill burden while on the other, it gradually restores habitable ground in northwest Delhi.
The MCD has set a target to completely flatten and clear the Bhalswa site by December 2026, with the reclaimed land slated for public welfare activities, including a new Inter State Bus Terminal.