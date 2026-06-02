‘Devbhoomi’ Kullu is witnessing a garbage crisis. What it needs is a durable waste system suited to the Valley’s land, people and ecology

The NGT repeatedly called on the district administration to find a solution as quickly as possible, only to see it derailed. Over the years, the district administration has failed to secure land for the much-needed MRF upgrade to process waste in the Kullu Valley. This is because they always plan plants near villages or forest sites that face constant opposition and tribunal calls.

New waste management rules

All this calls for a well-managed plan, as outlined in the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which the central government has asked to be implemented from April 1, 2026.

For a tourist mountain town like Kullu, the challenge is not only to frame policy but also to ensure that it is enforced through decentralised, locally suitable waste systems, rather than through repeated tribunal intervention.

The rules assign clear duties to local bodies, district collectors, and state agencies to translate policy into action, including mandatory four-stream segregation, online tracking of waste movement, and time-bound remediation of legacy dumps. For Kullu, this means the district must first map seasonal waste flows and identify cluster-level sites for composting and small transfer stations, away from rivers and commons, rather than attempting to build large centralised facilities in parks or on village land, which invite legal challenges.

Equally important is making bulk waste generators such as hotels, resorts, event organisers, and large vendors legally responsible for treating their organic waste on-site or paying certified processors, while using user fees and visitor levies to finance the operations and maintenance of decentralised systems. Civil society and panchayats should be contracted to run ward-level collection and segregation, linking livelihoods to recycling and ensuring community consent for site selection. This approach reduces conflict and keeps facilities socially legitimate rather than perennially contested. If implemented, these measures would shift Kullu from reactive litigation to proactive governance, with the NGT remaining a last resort rather than the primary planner. The 2026 Rules provide the tools; now, the administration must follow the map rather than redraw it after every tribunal order.

A test of governance

The test of Kullu’s governance will lie in how quickly it stops treating land as an endlessly available resource and begins to read tourism growth within the Valley’s ecological limits. The 2026 rules require not just cleaner plants and smarter segregation but a shift in mindset: waste is not a municipal nuisance to be dumped out of sight but a visible sign of how tourism is structured, priced and regulated. If the district administration can align land use, visitor fees and institutional responsibility with this logic, NGT orders will no longer be the main driver of change in Kullu. What ‘Devbhoomi’ (Land of the Gods) Kullu needs now is not another NGT intervention, but a durable waste system suited to the valley’s land, people and ecology.