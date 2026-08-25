Waste

Dirty capital

Delhi’s basic waste management system leaves a lot to be desired
Dirty capital
Garbage litters a road in Khoda Colony near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Garbage, plastic waste and stagnant black water dominate a roadside in Khoda Colony near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.

Dirty capital
The authorities in the national capital may have several means of waste disposal on paper.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The national capital generates approximately 13,500 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, of which nearly 7,500 tonnes are currently processed through four waste-to-energy plants operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the biogas facility of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Dirty capital
On the ground though, the basic waste management delivery system leaves a lot to be desired.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The MCD and Oil India Limited (OIL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the scientific processing and disposal of 800 metric tonnes of fresh municipal solid waste on a daily basis.

However, as these photographs show, the gap between intention and implementation vis-a-vis waste management in Delhi remains stark.

Delhi
Waste Disposal
Uttar Pradesh
Municipal Solid Waste
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)
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