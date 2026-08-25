Dirty capital

Garbage, plastic waste and stagnant black water dominate a roadside in Khoda Colony near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border.
The national capital generates approximately 13,500 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste every day, of which nearly 7,500 tonnes are currently processed through four waste-to-energy plants operated by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the biogas facility of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).
The MCD and Oil India Limited (OIL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the scientific processing and disposal of 800 metric tonnes of fresh municipal solid waste on a daily basis.
However, as these photographs show, the gap between intention and implementation vis-a-vis waste management in Delhi remains stark.