Disaster waste management plan urgently needed as multiple floods submerge Manipur

Less than a month later , another severe flood occurred as incessant rain caused the overflow of major rivers like Thoubal and Iril. By the first week of August, another wave of floods struck Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, rendering internally displaced people (those displaced due to the 16-month-long ethnic conflict in the state) homeless once again. A few weeks later, Thoubal and Kakching districts were also affected by the latest round of floods. In Thoubal District alone, more than 1,000 flood-affected individuals are currently sheltered in 11 relief camps. The fear of further flooding in Manipur persists until the end of the monsoon season.