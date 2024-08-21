Unfolding crisis: Darjeeling’s growing floating population poses water, waste challenges

During our field-based study for developing the city sanitation plan for Darjeeling, an interview with Bandana, a sanitation worker, or Nirmal Bandhu where bandhu literally translates to friend or brother and is the state equivalent of the Swacch Saathi under the Swacch Bharat Mission), conveyed a notable emphasis on the challenges of managing household solid waste during the monsoon. “Sab log kachara jhora mai dal dete hain.” (People usually throw household waste into the drains going down the hill, which we learned was a common practice).

In Darjeeling, jhoras are local stormwater drains or flood harvesting systems that play a vital role in managing excess water during storms. Similar to the Aahar Pynes in Bihar and Nullahs in the northern regions, these systems help to prevent flooding and protect the local environment.

This drain, among others, leads to one of the most visited sites, RockVille Garden, a picturesque tourist location known for its natural waterfall. The mismanaged disposal of waste has further exacerbated the problem of solid waste, creating a mountain of waste amid the scenic Eastern Himalayan mountain range.