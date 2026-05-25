Food and beverage plastics dominates marine plastic litter worldwide: Study

Food- and beverage-related plastics represent the dominant items of marine litter across seven continents, nine ocean systems, 13 regional seas and 112 countries, accounting for 86 per cent of the global population.

Food and beverage plastics dominate shoreline debris globally, ranking among the top three most abundant usage types in 93 per cent of countries, followed by plastic bags (39 per cent) and cigarettes (38 per cent) according to a study published in the journal One Earth on May 20, 2026.

Specifically, plastic food packaging, caps/lids, and plastic bottles were among the top-ranked individual items in over half of all countries.

Researchers led by Max Richard Kelly at the University of Plymouth in the UK developed a rank-based approach combining over 5,300 shoreline surveys and Monte Carlo analysis to present a confidence-weighted global assessment of marine litter.

When the data was aggregated across countries, 22 plastic item types were recorded among the top three most prevalent items. Food packaging represented the dominant type of litter, recorded as a top-three-ranked item in 53 per cent of the 112 countries and in 45 per cent of the 355 individual studies. Caps/lids were the second most prevalent item (51 per cent of countries and 38 per cent of studies), followed by plastic bottles (51 per cent of countries and 34 per cent of studies), plastic bags (40 per cent of countries and 26 per cent of studies), cigarettes (38 per cent of countries and 35 per cent of studies), and fishing and shipping gear (34 per cent of countries and 31 per cent of studies).

The analysis showed that food and beverage plastics, plastic bags, and cigarettes dominate global shorelines with food and beverage plastics accounting for the top three pollutants in 93 per cent of studied countries. This included the world’s five most populated countries: India, China, the US, Indonesia and Pakistan.