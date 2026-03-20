From dumpsite to construction site: Can geopolymer technology solve India’s legacy waste crisis?

India faces a mounting challenge as the September 2026 deadline for the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM) 2.0 approaches. According to the SBM dashboard, more than 88.20 million tonnes of legacy waste still need to be managed, with states such as Maharashtra (29.6 million tonnes), Rajasthan (8.5 million tonnes) and Karnataka (10.6 million tonnes) accounting for a large share.

While cities including Delhi have expanded biomining capacity to process up to 30,000 metric tonnes a day, a key question remains: What should be done with the processed “fine fraction waste” (FFW)?

A recent study offers a potential answer. Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Process Safety and Environmental Protection, it suggests geopolymer technology can safely lock in hazardous heavy metals from FFW and convert it into a usable, green construction material.

The “fine” problem with legacy waste

Excavating old landfills produces more than plastics or combustible materials. A significant share — typically 40 per cent to 80 per cent of the total mass — is a fine soil-like fraction, usually smaller than 4mm. Though it resembles soil, it is often heavily contaminated.

A study by IIT Bombay, analysing FFW from Ahmedabad’s landfill, found elevated levels of heavy metals, including chromium and lead, averaging 166 milligrams per kilogram (mg/kg) and 105.19 mg/kg respectively. These exceed India’s compost standards by 232 per cent for chromium and 5 per cent for lead.

Such contamination makes FFW unsuitable for direct use as compost or even simple landfill cover. Reburying it, experts say, defeats the purpose of landfill mining.